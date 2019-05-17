Obituaries 05-15-2019

William Churchill

Forty-year Massport manager

William R. “Billy” Churchill, a lifelong resident of Revere, died in the presence of his God and loving family on Thursday, May 9 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston following a long illness. He was 70 years old.

Billy was born and raised in Revere. He was educated at the Immaculate Conception School and graduated from the Newman High School. He also attended classes at Merrimack College.

As a young man, Billy began to work in the parking garage at Massport at Logan Airport. Due to his strong work ethic and dedication, he rose to be a manager at Massport, a career that spanned 40 years. Billy married his one and only true love, Kathleen Morris. The couple remained in Revere and together they raised their family. Billy was the essence of a family man. He was dedicated and loved nothing more than spending time with them.

He loved his life at his second home in Shapleigh, Maine, which he would fondly refer to as “Treasure Island” and he could be found enjoying time on his boat, giving people tours and frequently on the porch reading a favorite book and watching the sunset, always with his wife Kathleen by his side. Billy loved to read, especially books by his favorite authors.

He was the devoted husband of Kathleen (Morris) Churchill of Revere, loving father of Revere Firefighter William G. “Billy” Churchill and his wife, Danielle (Ennamoranti) of Revere and the late Bridget M. Churchill. He was the beloved son of the late Frank A. “Chao-Chao” and Marie V. (Morgan) Churchill, adored grandfather of William S. and Alice M. Churchill, dear brother of Marie “Ree” Churchill of Topsfield and Mildred R. “Millie” Churchill of West Peabody, cherished brother in law of Evelyn “Evie” Morris of Revere and Marjorie Margolis and her husband, Dr. Gerald Margolis of Needham. He is also lovingly survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and his canine companions, Georgie and Gracie.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio& Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was private.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Revere Cultural & Historical Preservation, 108 Beach St., Revere, MA 02151. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Edward Harrington

Past Commander of American Legion Post 61

Edward J. (Harry) Harrington of Revere passed away on the beautiful island of Aruba on April 29. He was 74 years old and he is now reunited with his loving wife, Josephine. Harry is remembered for his keen ability to make friends easily and his contagious smile. He was a good man with a heart of gold.

Born in Chelsea and raised in Revere, Harry graduated with the Class of 62’ from Immaculate Conception High School and attended Curry College on a football scholarship. He was a proud Local 25 Teamster and was employed as a truck driver for over 30 years at Plymouth Rock Transportation Corporation and Yellow Freight. Harry proudly served as Past Commander, Past Vice Commander, Past Executive Board Member and Past Sergeant-at-Arms of the Revere American Legion Post 61 and was also a member of the Revere Patriot Civic Club.

The son of the late Edward and Catherine (Nash) Harrington and husband of the late Josephine (DelGreco) Harrington, he is survived by his children, Michael Harrington, Erin and Paul Yates, Shawna Harrington and Maura Harrington and Manuel Rivera. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Aidan, Sebastian, Joseph, Paul and Michael Jr. , his loving brothers-in-law of Elio (Denise) Del Greco, Joseph (Victoria) Del Greco, Peter (Camille) Del Greco, Stefan Del Greco, Rosemarie (Joseph) Pisano, Elia (Cosmo) Dell’Anno and Eleanora and the late Angelo DiRuzza and also the late Pasquale Del Greco and his surviving wife, Phyllis, the late Salvatore Del Greco and the late Gwendolyn and Leonard Butler.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Friday, May 31 at 11 a.m. at Saint Anthony of Padua Church, Revere.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the American Legion Post 61, 249 Broadway, Revere, MA 02151.

Irene ‘Renee’ Kippenberger

Longtime associate soloist at Immaculate Conception Parish

Irene T. “Renee” (Tuite) Kippenberger of Topsfield, formerly of Revere, passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 7 at Lahey Medical Center in Burlington. She was 90 years old.

Born in East Boston, the family settled in Revere in the early 1930s where “Renee” attended schools and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1946.

All of her life was spent at the most noble of all careers, as a “Mom” and that she did until Tuesday, May 7 at 8:17 a.m. when God called her home.

Mrs. Kippenberger was an associate soloist for Immaculate Conception Parish Community for over 45 years, reverently serving her parish, even after her move to Topsfield, 44 years ago.

She was the beloved wife of the late Retired Revere Fire Captain Paul F. Kippenberger, Sr., who passed in April of 2005; the devoted mother of Ret. Revere Fire Lt. Michael T. Kippenberger, Sr. and his wife, Mary Ellen of Topsfield, Katherine M. Call and her husband, John D. Call, Jr. of Danvers and the late Dr. Paul F. Kippenberger, Jr., who passed in August of 2007; the cherished grandmother of Michael T. Kippenberger, Jr. and his wife, Lauren of Tewksbury, Megan E. Smith and her husband, Colby J. Smith of Kensington, N.H., and Thomas J. Call and his companion, Michaela Quinby of No. Andover. She was the dear sister of the late Anna M. Polcaro, Margaret Tuite and Ret. Revere Fire Capt. Thomas J. Tuite, Jr. She is also lovingly survived by two great-grandchildren, Michael P. Kippenberger and Brooklyn K. Smith, her sister-in-law, Virginia J. “Ginger” Tuite of Revere and her proud niece, Margaret Mailloux and her husband, Martin of North Easton.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio& Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to your favorite charity. For more information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Catherine Terrazano

Member of the Beachmont VFW

Catherine Terrazano of Stoneham, formerly of Revere, died on May 8 at the age of 86.

Catherine was a member of the VFW Beachmont.

She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Terrazano, devoted mother of Stephen Terrazano and his wife, Judith and the late Michael and Maureen Terrazano, cherished grandmother of Sarah and Jason Terrazano and dear sister of Josephine Magliocca of Milford, Connie Corcoran of Derry, N.H., Eleanor Kelley of Methuen, Louise King of Dunstable and the late Jennie Hanscom. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio& Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Saturday, May 18 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beacon Hospice ATTN: Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. For guest book please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

Ruth Mudge

Retiree of the former First National Bank of Boston

Ruth B. (Franco) Mudge passed on Monday, May 6 in the Courtyard Nursing Care Center of Medford following a long illness.

Born and raised in Everett, she attended Everett schools and was a 1945 graduate of Everett High School. The family moved to Revere and she and her family remained here until she moved to Stoneham about 10 years ago.

Mrs. Mudge was employed by the former First National Bank of Boston and worked diligently to the position of Administrative Assistant. She retired in 1992.

Mrs. Mudge was widowed early in October of 1960 and was the sole source of income in her household. She had a 12-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter to raise and educate and she never re-married.

She was the wife of the late Herman O. Mudge, the cherished mother of Stephen F. Mudge and his wife, Ann of North Attleboro and Janice R. Burrill and her husband, Richard G. Burrill of Lynn; the devoted grandmother of Christina L. DeCourcy and her husband, Andrew of Hamilton, Christopher R. Burrill of Lynn and Allison and Jonathan Mudge, both of North Attleboro; the dear sister of Christine “Tina” Cribbie and her late husband, Dexter Cribbie of Revere. She is also lovingly survived by two great-grandchildren, Avery and Ryan and by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio& Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Dr. John Losco

Retired Principal of Revere High School and Assistant Superintendent of Schools

Dr. John Losco, veteran, educator and loving patriarch of Revere, Wakefield and Lynnfield, died on May 7 after a brief period of declining health. He was 95 years old.

John is survived by his children, Lorraine Howard of North Reading, Pamela Barton-Almy of Lynnfield and John (Jack) Losco Jr. of Wakefield and his seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, June Losco of Wakefield and his sisters, Anna O’Donnell and Parma Losco of Revere.

John was born on Sept. 2, 1923 in Revere to Roger and Adeline Losco. The family lived in Revere during his childhood and he graduated from Revere High School. John served in the U.S. Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. After graduating from Suffolk University where he focused on pre-med courses, he re-entered the U.S. Air Force in 1951 as a commissioned office and served in the Korean Conflict. John earned the rank of Major in the Airforce Office of Special Investigation where he completed his military service.

In 1953, he and June were married and John then entered the field of education. His 37 years in the education field began first as a teacher, later as a long time Principal of Revere High School and finally the Assistant Superintendent of Revere Schools where he retired in 1990.

Recognizing the importance of education, John received an MS in Education from Suffolk University and an MS in Guidance from Tufts University, eventually he achieved two PhDs one in Education and the other in The Art of Oratory.

John and his family were longtime residents of Wakefield where he was on the Board of Directors of a local bank, a serious fan of Boston Sports teams and an active member of the Wakefield Retired Men’s Club.

John was devoted to his family and the Catholic Church. He was a loving and hard-working example to his children and grandchildren and will be remembered as a supportive parent and grandparent, effective educator, reliable friend and leading community figure.

Funeral arrangements were by the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield. Interment was at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. For guestbook: www.mcdonaldfs.com.

Thomas Hagstrom

Retired lithographer and family man

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation today, Wednesday, May 15 from 5 to 8 p.m at the Vertuccio& Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway, (Route 107) Revere for Thomas A. Hagstrom who passed away following a brief illness on Sunday, May 12 at his Revere residence. He was 85 years old.

His funeral will be conducted in the funeral home on Thursday, May 16 at 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (corner of Beach Street and Winthrop Avenue, Revere at 12 noon and immediately followed by interment at Puritan Lawn Memorial Cemetery, West Peabody.

Born in Lynn, the family moved to East Boston when “Tom” was a young boy and he and his family remained in East Boston until 1953 when he married Georgianna A. (McCarthy) Hagstrom.

He was a graduate of Roxbury Memorial High School for Boys, Class of 1952 and entered the US Navy in June of 1955, at the very beginning of the Vietnam Era. He served until June of 1959.

Most of his working career was spent in the Lithograph profession, working for many years at the former “EMCO” of Everett and later at “Daniels Printing” of Malden from where he retired in 1998.

A conservative personality, Tom served his God, his church and his country with quiet respect and dignity. However, and especially, he was the quintessence of “A Family Man” thoroughly enjoying the presence and company of his beloved family and extended family.

Tom was a long time member of the Swampscott Council, Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Georgianna A. (McCarthy) Hagstrom and he was the adored father of: Auralie A. Hagstrom of Providence, RI, Thomas J. Hagstrom of Revere, Kimberly A. DeLuca and her husband, Antonio and Heide A. Carbone and her husband, Andrew J. Carbone, all of Lynnfield and Erica A. Scoppettuolo and her husband, Joseph of Revere; the dear brother of: Donald P. Hagstrom and his wife, Gilda “Gail” Hagstrom of Revere and the late: Robert, Charles, Earl and Norman “Red” Hagstrom and the late Geraldine Can and Carol West; the cherished grandfather to Andrew T. Carbone, Olivia G. DeLuca, Antonio R. DeLuca, Celia B. Carbone and Angelo T. DeLuca, all of Lynn, Celeste E. and Gianna J. Scoppettuolo, both of Revere, Enzo R. DeLuca of Lynn and Khloe N. Scoppettuolo of Revere. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Rita Enos

Lifelong Revere resident

Word was received here today, that life-long Revere resident, Rita O. (Perullo) Enos passed following a long illness on Monday, May 13 at Rosewood Nursing Care Center of Peabody. Mrs. Enos services are as follows: Visiting Hours are on Thursday, May 16 in the Vertuccio& Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) Revere from 4 to 8 p.m. Her funeral will be conducted from the funeral home, on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church (250 Revere St.,) Revere at 11 a.m. and immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

She was the widow of the late: Joseph W. Enos, the cherished mother to: John W. Enos and his wife, Debra of Revere, Rita M. Enos-Castaldini and her husband, James P. of Nashua, NH and the late, James J. Enos and Nancy M. Enos, the adored grandmother to Danielle D. Enos of Revere, John A. Enos and his wife, Jennifer of Lynn, Marita L. Castaldini and Joanna J. Castaldini, both of Nashua, N.H. Several -grandchildren also survive as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was the devoted sister of Ronald A. Perullo of No. Reading and the late Rose M. Hayman, Mary L. Fuccione, Edith R. DeYeso, Charles G. Perullo, Eugene J. Perullo and Edward J. Perullo.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.