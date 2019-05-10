Rep. Vincent Leads Effort for New Park for Seniors at Sullivan Field

To the residents who expressed concern about the lack of recreational areas and green space along Revere Beach during the Metropolitan Beaches Commission meeting last Wednesday, Rep. RoseLee Vincent has already taken the initiative.

Vincent, working in coordination with Speaker of the House Robert A. DeLeo, has proposed a new park for seniors, including bocce, shuffleboard, and pickleboard courts, at Sullivan Field, where youth baseball was once played regularly, but has sat dormant for several years.

DeLeo, at the request of Vincent, put a $200,000 appropriation in the state budget for major renovations to Sullivan Field, which is located next to the former site of Bianchi’s Pizza.

It has been a goal of Vincent to bring a park geared for seniors to Revere for several years. Chelsea has a bocce court at Voke Park where Revere seniors travel to compete in the popular activity.

Vincent is also hoping that benches can be installed in the area overlooking the park.

“This field is a place where we can do something really nice and impactful for seniors,” said Vincent. “I know in the North End they have a nice waterfront park with bocce courts. I just envision something nice for our seniors. A lot of our seniors play bocce. This park has been underutilized.”

Vincent said with the increased developments in the beach area, “my biggest concern is that Sullivan Field remains a green space and we not have another building here.”

Sullivan Field was used by Little League teams in the past for practices and games. But there has been little or no baseball activity on the field in the past several years.

Vincent said while the park’s activities will be geared toward seniors, people of all ages will be more than welcomed to use the facility. She expects that the park would be used more often in the warmer weather and that it would close each day at sundown.

She said in order to give Revere residents preference for use of the bocce courts at the park, a permit process could be implemented.

Vincent said she is grateful to DeLeo for his support of the project. She has also discussed the project with Mayor Brian Arrigo and Sen. Joseph Boncore.

“My hope is that we can create a partnership between the city, state, and the DCR (Department of Conservation and Recreation) to move this project forward,” said Vincent.

DeLeo, who played a key role in advancing the plan, expressed his support of a new park at Sullivan Field.

“Making investments in our public spaces like this one will improve the quality of life in Revere for individuals and families for years to come,” said DeLeo, who was a guest on Channel Five’s “On The Record” show Sunday morning. “I’m proud to support funding for improvements to this special community gathering place.”

Eric Lampedecchio, who attended the meeting at the Satter House, expressed his support for Vincent’s plans for the field.

“I think it would be a fantastic addition to the beach,” said Lampedecchio. “I think some activities for our seniors on the beach is long overdue. I know they do a bocce tournament once a year, but I think getting them more active and more engaged in the community is the way to go.”

The state budget now proceeds to the Senate for its approval.

The Metropolitan Beaches Commission meeting at the Satter House drew a large crowd. State Rep. RoseLee Vincent and Sen. Brendan Crighton serve as co-chairs of the Commission.

Bruce Berman of Save the Harbor/Save the Bay made a presentation at the meeting.

Other topics brought forth by residents at the meeting included traffic congestion, the lack of aquatic activities at the beach, and the desire for additional restaurants along the boulevard.