A Busy Day at the Election Department: Nineteen Candidates Pull Papers for 2019 Election

Many cities and towns call the first phase of the nomination process for municipal elections “pulling papers.” Others call it “taking out papers” or “drawing papers.”

Call it what you will, but 18 candidates for office walked in to Election Commissioner Diane Colella’s office at City Hall Monday to pull nomination papers for the 2019 election. On Tuesday, a 19th candidate took out papers.

Colella said some candidates were outside the Election Office prior to the official launching time of 8:15 a.m. as listed on the Revere Election Calendar.

Eight candidates for Councillor-at-Large pulled papers seeking one of the five citywide seats on the City Council.

Seven candidates pulled papers in the ward races. Ward 6 Councillor Charlie Patch announced earlier that he will not be a candidate for election. Three candidates, Nicholas Moulaison Sr., Frances C. Sarro, and Richard Serino pulled papers for that seat.

John F. Kingston Susan Gravellese have pulled papers for School Committee.

Following is the list of candidates seeking nomination in 2019:

Councillor-at-Large

# Jessica Ann Giannino 14 Sigourney St.

# Steven Morabito 122 Suffolk Avenue

# Anthony T. Zambuto 87 High St.

John R. Correggio 30 Graves Road

Dimple J. Rana 49 South Ave.

Wayne D. Rose. 22 Fairfield St.

Brian P. Vesce 532 Revere St.

Gerry Visconti. 29 Case Drive

Ward 1

# Joanne McKenna. 830 Winthrop Ave.

Ward 2

# Ira Novoselsky. 53 Dehon St.

Robert E. Bent 103 Eliot Road

Ward 3

# Arthur F. Guinasso. 2 Martin St.

Ward 4

# Patrick M. Keefe Jr. 44 Kilburn St.

Ward 5

Eric Lampedecchio. 43 Tapley Ave.

Ward 6

Nicholas Moulaison Sr. 143 Lantern Road

Frances C. Sarro. 10 Carlson Ave.

Richard Joseph Serino 50 Carlson Ave.

School Committee

John F. Kingston 140 Winthrop Ave.

# Susan Gravellese 43 Randall Road