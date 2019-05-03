Will April Showers Bring May Flowers?

As Bob Dylan noted, ‘you don’t need a weatherman to tell you which way the wind is blowing.’ Similarly, we have not needed a weatherman to tell us that this has been a particularly rainy April.

However, we learned this week just how rainy it has been with the news that this April has set the record for the most days with rain. The previous record had been 19 days, set in 1912. However, as this is being written, we are poised to attain a new mark of 21 days with rain.

We hasten to point out that this has not been the wettest April. Although total rainfall is more than three inches above normal for the month, it still is well below a record-setting total.

Yes, the mild temperatures have been nice — this April reportedly is in the top 10 for warmest-ever — but with all of that the wind and rain, especially coming off the ocean, we have not been able to enjoy the warmth as much as we would have liked.

Hopefully, the old song about April showers bringing May flowers will be predictive of the month ahead. So we thought it would be appropriate to publish a verse from that old song, which has been around since the 1920s:

Though April showers may come your way

They bring the flowers that bloom in May

So if it’s raining have no regrets

Because it isn’t raining rain you know, it’s raining violets

And where you see clouds upon the hills

You soon will see crowds of daffodils

So keep on looking for a blue bird

And list’ning for his song

Whenever April showers come along