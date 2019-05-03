RHS Student Showcase and Multicultural Night May 2

The Revere High Student Showcase and Multicultural Night is set to kick off May 2 from 4:30-7 p.m. in the high school field house and cafeteria. The event is free and open to the public.

No one has been left out with grades K-12 participating in every aspect of the event.

Student Planner Francisco Guerra Salles Jr. and teacher Erin Parker have been working for weeks for the event.

According to Salles, the field house will have multicultural exhibits as well as elementary and middle school exhibits. The high school exhibits will be in the cafeteria.

The showcase started as a high school event, Parker said. Last year it became a district wide event.

“We are showing the best of Revere – from young children to older teenagers,” Franscico said. “We’re not just getting the best of Revere before you go to college but when you start here too. We’re highlighting the best Revere has to offer from any given point.”

Each individual school holds its own multicultural night at another time of the year.

“We want to show cultural diversity in Revere is its strength. We want to show how diversity enhances the student experience,” said Parker, who has taught for 10 years in the Revere School system “It’s amazing how many different nationalities and languages there are.”

The multicultural aspect of the event has been something RHS has celebrated in the past several years to highlight the diversity that exists in the school system, Parker said.

There will be some translators available at the event. “We really want families to feel included,” Parker said.

There will be performances, dances, food, even academic performances from the speech and debate team, Poetry Out Loud, chemistry, physics, math, English, ELLs, technology

“It’s a snapshot of what Revere has to offer in academics and the community,” Salles said.

Parents and student volunteers decide how they want to showcase their culture – the event is a mix pulled from around the world.

“We really asked students to really reflect on the four R’s that Revere has been emphasizing for years are — rigor, relevance, resilience, relationships,” Parker said.