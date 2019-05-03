Police Briefs 05-01-2019

Robbery at Prime Gas

Revere Police are investigating a robbery of the Prime Gas store on the Parkway last Thursday, April 25.

The man approached an attendant around 8:24 a.m. April 25 and demanded cash. The robber was wearing a hoodie and motioned as if he had a gun.

The matter is under investigation.

Suspected Overdose Death

A man that is suspected of a drug overdose in the Broadway area on April 14 has died as a result of that incident.

Police said toxicology reports are still being done, and there is no cause of death. However, the call came in as an overdose situation around 4:13 a.m.

The 36-year-old man passed away of his injuries after leaving the scene.

Breaking and Entering

Police arrested a 14-year-ol on Taft Street April 13 and charged him with a misdemeanor charge of breaking and entering.

Around 9:51 a.m., neighbors found the youth in a car and called police.

Officers found him and placed him under arrest.

A 14-year-old juvenile was charged with breaking and entering for a misdemeanor and resisting arrest.

In the Trunk?

One woman had police in Somerville and Revere hunting down an Uber driver that allegedly had some suspicious goings-on in the trunk of his car.

The woman had taken an Uber to Highland Avenue in Somerville on Sunday night, April 28. However, during the ride she believed that she heard a female in the truck screaming for help. Police in Somerville got a description of the vehicle and a license plate, which was tracked to an owner in Revere.

Both departments are still on the lookout for the vehicle and the owner.