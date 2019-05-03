Split Decisions-After Two Draws, Pro Boxer Kimberly Wabik Seeks First Victory

Kimberly Wabik has begun her women’s professional boxing career in rather unusual fashion.

The 32-year-old Revere resident hasn’t lost a fight, but she hasn’t won a fight. Her record is 0-0-2 after two four-round bouts in New Hampshire.

“I have no wins, no losses, and two draws,” said Wabik following a workout Monday night at Gold Gym in Medford. “I’m not too happy about it.”

Wabik will be trying to get in to the win column against Crystal Byers of Ohio in her next fight on May 31 at the Castleton in Windham, N.H. Byers is a professional bodybuilder, kickboxer, and boxer.

“I think I have to just stick to the basics, fine-tune everything and I listen to my coach [Eddie Ford] and believe in my corner, and I’ll be fine,” said Wabik.

Wabik is looking back at her two draws, though she feels she was a clear victor in her last fight.

“I didn’t ask to see the scorecards,” said Wabik. “My opponent did say she was going to knock me out and she didn’t. It was a good fight.”

She is focused on her third trip to New Hampshire.

“I need to train a lot harder, to focus, and do my job – because I’m kind of tired of having all these draws.”

Wabik, who works at the Chelsea Soldiers Home as a social worker, will be fighting in the super lightweight division at 141 pounds.