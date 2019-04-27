RHS Sports Roundup

RHS boys track remains undefeated

The Revere High boys outdoor track and field team improved its record to 3-0 with a 97-39 triumph over Everett last week.

Antony Arias led the way for the Patriots, scoring 18 points. Antony grabbed first place in three events, the long jump with a leap of 20′-8″, the triple jump with a distance of 39′-8″, and the 400 hurdles in a clocking of 62.5 seconds. He also took second place in the 110 high hurdles with a time of 17.7.

Hurdling-mate Ricardo Goncalves was the only performer who bettered Antony on the day. Ricardo won the 110 hurdles with a sprint of 16.9. Ricardo also added a point to the Revere cause with a third place in the 400 hurdles in 63.8.

Jaryd Benson turned in a first-and-second-place kind of day, winning the shot put with a throw of 39′-5.25″ and grabbing second in the discus with a spin of 104′.

Fraynel del Rosario scored points in three events, taking second in the high jump (5′-2″) and third in both the long jump (18′-6″) and 100 dash (12.0).

Lucas Barbosa scored eight points for the Patriots with a first in the high jump with a leap of 5′-2″ and a second in the javelin with a toss of 118′.

Revere dominated in the distance events, sweeping all three races.

In the 800, Fabio Tran set the pace with a time of 2:18.6, followed by teammates Eiad Karageh (2:20.) and Lucas Hurtado (2:23.6).

Jonathan Nushi won the mile in a clocking of 5:08.5, followed by Will Martinez (5:14.2) and Kevin Nguyen (5:33.6).

Victor Pelatere crossed the line first in the two-mile in 11:38, followed by Christian Madrid (12:09) and James Carpinelli (12:09).

The other first-place effort for the Patriots came from Cristian Acuna, who captured the javelin with a throw of 122′-5″.

Revere swept the shot put, with Rayan Riazi taking second with a toss of 35′-6″ and Alaa Atoui grabbing third spot with his throw of 34′-9.5″. Alaa also completed a Patriot sweep of the discus with his spin of 94′-4″.

Other second-place finishers for Revere were Matthew DeRocha in the 200 dash in 24.8 and Augusto Goncalves in the 400 dash in 56.0.

Adding single points for the Revere side of the scoresheet with third-place performances were: Andres Mejia in the high jump (5′-2″); Sam Gonzalez in the 400 dash in 56.5; Ricardo Goncalves in the 400 hurdles in 63.8; and Camron Ventura in two events, the triple jump (37′) and the 200 dash (25.0).

Revere also won the 4 x 100 relay. The Revere foursome of Ventura, del Rosario, William Ginepra, and Sebastian Bolivar triumphed in the 4 x 100 with a time of 47.5 compared to Everett’s clocking of 49.0.

In the 4 x 400, the Patriot quartet of Pelatere, Michael Adolphus, Nushi, and Idriss Taoujni fell short to their Everett counterparts by six seconds with their clocking of 3:55.3.

“The meet with Everett was going to be our most challenging to this point in the season,” said RHS head coach Sam Ros. “Based on their stats this year, it would have needed a concerted team effort. We knew they had us in the sprints and on paper, the jumps as well.

“We had a game plan going in that we needed to sweep the distance events, the 800, mile, and two mile, but hold our own in the sprints and throwing events and maybe find some magic in the jumps,” Ros added. “We did more than just that. Distance swept, throws were amazing, sprints held our own.

“The magic in the jumping events came in the form of Antony Arias,” Ros continued. “He took the wins in both the long jump and triple jump. He even bettered the state-qualifying mark in the long jump by one inch. Overall, it was the team effort we needed. We will need more of the same as the season progresses.”

Ros and his crew were scheduled to meet Lynn Classical yesterday (Tuesday) and will host Lynn English next Thursday.

RHS girls track now stand at 3-0

The Revere High girls outdoor track and field team continued its winning ways, breezing past Everett by a score of 98-38 last week, to improve to 3-0 on the season.

“Although we lost both relay events, we scored at least four points in every individual event,” said RHS head coach Antonio LaBruna, “It was a well-balanced attack from the girls.”

There were four Lady Patriots who took first place in two events: Erika Cheever, who came across the line first in the 800 (2:55.2) and the mile (6:27); Skyla DeSimone in the discus (70’3″) and shot-put (27′-2 3/4″); Claritza Vazquez in the long jump (15′-8″) and 100 dash (13.4); and Chloe Giordano in the triple jump (29′-4 1/2″) and 400 hurdles (80.0)

Other first-place finishers for Revere were: Lorina Tran in the high jump (4′-4″); Luana Barbosa in the 110 high hurdles (18.2); and Astrid Umanzor in the 400 dash (72.3).

Giordano also finished second in two events, the long jump (14′-10″) and the 110 high hurdles (18.2), to rack up a team-high 16 points on the day.

Barbosa similarly scored points in four events, with seconds in the high jump (4′-0″) and long jump (14′-10″) and a third in the 200 dash (29.3) to total 12 points for the Lady Patriots.

Vazquez took second in the 200 dash (29.0) to finish with 13 points for the Revere cause. “Claritza had a great meet,” noted LaBruna. “She is one of the league’s top jumpers, but has been battling a knee injury and was held out of the jumps the first two meets. She jumped 15′-8″ in the long jump, which was a great way to start her season.”

Additional Lady Patriots who added three points to the Revere side of the scoresheet with second-place performances were:

Gianna Mahoney – Shot-Put (27’1″)

Maria Torres – Javelin (84’6″)

Olivia Novoselsky – 2 Mile (14:28)

Olivia Novoselsky – 800M (3:02.1)

Carly Bennett – Mile (6:58)

Kathy Umanzor – 400M (72.4)

Jerelys Canales – 400M Hurdles (93.5)

Valerie Moy – Discus (63’0″)

Scoring single points with their third-place efforts were:

Yulissa Santana – 2 Mile (16:45)

Jerelys Canales – 100M (14.0)

Vivian Le – High Hurdles (20.6)

Nubya Filho – 400M (72.6)

Lorina Tran – Triple Jump (28’7 1/2″)

Gianna Mahoney – Javelin (84’5″)

“Chloe Giordano and Jerelys Canales got us off to a great start in the 400 hurdles,” LaBruna said. “Chloe hasn’t run that race yet this season and ended up winning it with a very respectable time. Jerelys took a hard fall about halfway through the race, but got back up and ended up coming from behind to steal second place.”

LaBruna and his squad were scheduled to meet Lynn Classical yesterday. “Classical is tough and match up really well against us,” LaBruna said. “It’s going to be a close meet.” The Lady Patriots will host Lynn English next Thursday.

Fast start for boys tennis team

The Revere High boys tennis team opened its season in stellar fashion last week, defeating Everett and Salem last week by shutout scores of 5-0.

Freshman newcomer Ashton Hoang led the way in both contests wth victories of 6-0, 6-0 over his counterparts at first singles.

“Ashton is the most talented player I’ve coached,” said RHS head coach Mike Flynn. “He plays the game the right way. He’s very coachable and serves as a great example for his teammates.”

Senior captain David Phan won both of his matches at second singles 6-0, 6-1 and 6-3, 6-2. Junior captain Wellan Sok, who never misses a practice and who has improved every year while in the RHS program, won his matches at third singles by scores of 6-1, 6-4 and 6-0, 6-0.

Both of the Patriot doubles teams also are comprised of juniors. The first doubles duo of Ergi Ismahili & Michael Marchese defeated their rivals in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-2, 6-0.

The second doubles tandem of Vincent Nguyen & Hussain Alharbi were victorious over Everett, 6-2, 6-3. Salem did not field a second doubles.

“We’re off to a really nice start,” noted Flynn. “This is a great group of boys who are very supportive of each other and work hard at every practice.”

Flynn and his crew are scheduled to meet Medford today (Wednesday) and Somerville on Friday. They will face Lynn English on Monday and Malden next Wednesday.

RHS softball team blanks Salem, 12-0

The Revere High softball team rebounded from an 8-3 loss to Everett to post a 12-0 win over Salem last week.

Senior Olivia McManus spun a three-hitter and fanned 11 Salem batters. Adriana Fusco reached base on all four of her at-bats and Alexis Iacoviello had three RBI to pace the Lady Patriot offense. McManus helped her own cause with some timely hitting and Katie O’Donnell laid down some nice bunts while also playing well in the field at second base

In the Everett contest, which was played last Tuesday after being rained out on Patriots Day, the Revere squad fell behind 6-0 in the top of the first and never recovered.

“Everett came out on fire, while we were flat,” said RHS head coach Joe Ciccarello. “The game served as a wake-up call for us because it let us know that we have to be ready for every opponent in every game.”

The Lady Patriots, who now stand at 2-1 on the season, are scheduled to play at Medford today (Wednesday) and will entertain Somerville Friday. That contest that will be highlighted by the dedication of the playing field at Griswold Park to Vanessa and Tony Ardagna to recognize them for their many years of dedicated service to Revere youth softball.

The Revere girls will travel to Lynn English on Monday and entertain Malden next Wednesday.