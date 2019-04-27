Call for Walkers: Register for the 31st Annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk Presented by Hyundai

Registration is now open for the 2019 Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai, the nation’s highest fundraising single-day walk. Scheduled for Sunday, September 22, funds raised from the Walk will support all forms of adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Details:

Participants can choose from any of the below four routes along the historic Boston Marathon® course:

· Marathon Walk (26.2 miles) from Hopkinton

· Half Marathon Walk (13.1 miles) from Wellesley

· 10K Walk (6.2 miles) from Newton

· 5K Walk (3.1 miles) from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Walkers are treated to refueling stations along the course as well as a celebration at the Copley Square Finish Line, complete with food, music, and a speaking program.

All walkers commit to raise a minimum of $325, except for walkers 12 years old and younger whose fundraising commitment is $125. There is also a Virtual Walker option for those unable to attend the event on September 22, who still want to support the cause.

The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $135 million in its 30-year history. The Boston Athletic Association has supported the Walk since 1989, and Hyundai has been the presenting sponsor since 2002.

To register for the Walk (#JimmyFundWalk), to support a walker, or to volunteer, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. The Jimmy Fund (www.JimmyFund.org) solely supports Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, raising funds for all forms of adult and pediatric cancer care and research to improve the chances of survival for cancer patients around the world. It is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, as well as the official charity of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children’s Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook: www.facebook.com/thejimmyfund and on Twitter: @TheJimmyFund.