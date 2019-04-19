Obituaries 04-17-2019

Mary Sine

Department of Mental Health retiree

Mary (MacEachern) Sine of Revere died on April 9.

Mary retired after 29 years at Department of Mental Health Boston / Vinfen. She was a volunteer polling agent at Ward 5 and also volunteered at St. Anthony’s Church bingo.

The beloved wife of the late Richard Sine, she was the devoted mother of Mark Sine and his wife, Kathleen of Ohio and Sharon Amodeo and her husband, Jamie of Revere; cherished grandmother of Ava, Gabriel and Amelia; adoring sister of Joan Franke of Florida, Paul MacEachern of Braintree, Elizabeth Kelly of Vermont and the late Douglas MacEachern. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and by her dear friend, Peggy McNeil of Lynn.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of Metro Boston – Vinfen, 950 Cambridge St., Cambridge, MA 02141. For guestbook, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Linda Bruno

‘Gone to be with God in Heaven’

Linda (Maradei) Bruno of Revere, formerly of East Boston, died on April 13 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on April 11, 1956 in Winthrop to the late William and Angela (Staffier), she was the beloved wife of 40 years to Anthony Bruno, devoted mother of Michele Brewer and her husband, Gregg and Janelle Hegarty and her husband, Ryan, all of Peabody; cherished grandmother of Haylee and Kelsey Brewer and Jacob and Matthew Hegarty (she loved her babies); dear sister of William Maradei and Christine Tavilla, both of Reading and is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

“She was the strongest woman we knew. She had the most positive attitude even though she was battling an awful disease. She fought hard and long so she could see her children, husband and grandchildren as long as possible. She was just so tired and at the end she asked us all for our blessing to go, and we told her to go be with God in heaven.”

Her Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere today, Wednesday, April 17 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA, 01923. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Eve Spagnola

Graduate of RHS, Class of 1981

Eve M. (Barron) Spagnola of Malden, formerly of Revere, passed away on Monday, April 1 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston following a long illness. She was 56 years old.

Eve was born and raised in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1981. After high school, Eve worked various jobs as a server in Boston’s Faneuil Hall area and later on the North Shore.

She married Louis Spagnola and the couple resided in Revere and together raised their daughter, Jeanne. Due to Eve’s poor health, she became disabled and was no longer able to work.

Eve left Revere and settled in Malden in 2014. Her health continued to decline until her death.

She was the loving mother of Jeanne M. Barron of Revere, beloved wife of the late Louis A. Spagnola, cherished daughter of Robert J. Barron of New Hampshire and the late Jeanne Roberts and the dear sister of Diane Barron of Lynn. She is also lovingly survived by her dear mother in law, Lena Spagnola and her family of Revere and several nieces and nephews.

Remembrances may be made to a charity of your choice. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Matteo DiChiara

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Matteo DiChiara of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on April 13 at the age of 94.

He was the loving son of the late Nicola and Filomena (Gagliardo) DiChiara, dear brother of George DiChiara of Palmetto, Florida and the late Angelo, Alfonso, Alfred, James and Mary Maffie and is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at St. Michael Cemetery, 500 Canterbury St., Boston on Tuesday, April 23 at 11 a.m. Family and friends are kindly invited. Arrangements are entrusted to Vazza Funeral Home, Revere. For additional information, visit: www.vazzafunerals.com.

Victor Staffier

Exemplary family man and U.S.P.S. retiree

Funeral services were held on April 12 at the Vertucco & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway, Revere for Victor J. Staffier, a Revere resident for over 40 years, formerly of East Boston, who passed away on Tuesday, April 9 at the Lighthouse Nursing & Care Center of Revere following a long illness. He was 95 years old.

Born and raised in East Boston, he attended East Boston Schools and was a graduate of Boston Trade School, Class of 1941. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and all of his working career, for over 35 years, was as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.

Mr. Staffier was an exemplary “Family Man” who thoroughly enjoyed the company and presence of his family.

His late wife of more than 50 years, Victoria B. (Angelo) Staffier, passed on Sept. 3, 2009. He was the son of the late Emilio and Louise (Giannattasio) Staffier; the cherished father of Donna L. Sarmanian and her husband, Michael of Stoneham; the devoted grandfather of Jena E. Sarmanian of Stoneham, Lara M. Roche and her husband, Kenneth of Milton and Michael D. Sarmanian of Medford; the dear brother to: Jennie Garufo of East Boston and the late Angelo Jr., “Al” Staffier, Michael, Ralph, George, Anthony, Thomas and Tomsina Staffier. He is also lovingly survived by two great-granddaughters, Paige and Caroline Roche, both of Milton, and by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

Remembrances may be made to the N.E. Center & Home for Veterans, P.O. Box 845257, Boston, MA 02284-5257. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.