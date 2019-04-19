Generations Inc. Literacy Skills Group Discussion Held at Immaculate Conception

On Friday, April 12 in the function hall of the Immaculate Conception in Revere, literacy tutors and support staff from Generations Incorporated serving in the Beachmont, Garfield, Hill, and Whelan Elementary Schools participated in their semi-annual professional development Retreat.

The literacy skills’ focused session was presented by Dr. Ida Weldon, Literacy Consultant for Generations Incorporated. Executive Director Wes Enicks, Program Manager, Kendra Mrozek, and Recruitment Specialist, Liz Yanishevsky also facilitated the morning activities.

RPS /Gen Inc Cluster Manager, Dr. Sal Cammarata provided the closing, reflection, wrap-up session with assistance from RPS/Gen Inc Site Team Leaders, Cheryl Rivers, Beachmont School, Darlene Jones, Garfield School, Kathy Milligan, Whelan, School and Maureen Willett, Hill School.

The hands-on, highly interactive, make and take workshop provided tutors with specific tools and strategies immediately applicable to their small group and 1:1 interventions with K-3 students.

Major topics of the professional development session included: The Five Components of Literacy, Strengthening Social Emotional Learning, and The Effective Read Aloud.

Generations Incorporated and the Revere Public Schools have mutually benefited from a decade of a very strong literacy partnership; this year 50 tutors are serving in K-3 classrooms at the Beachmont, Garfield, Hill, and Whelan Elementary Schools.

Recent data from teacher surveys/questionnaires have indicated that 65 percent of targeted students receiving tutoring have made .5 to one full year of literacy gains in the various skills assessed annually. With regard to social-emotional learning, 90 percent of targeted students increased their competencies within the standards measured [e.g. self-esteem, self-confidence, self-management, social-awareness…].

Generations Incorporated volunteers have made significant impact on the literacy and social-emotional development of the K – 3 students served through the tutoring and mentoring process. They are always interested in recruitment and training of new volunteer/tutors.

For more info., visit their website: www.generationsinc.org or at call 617-482-4670.