Correggio Seeks Councillor-at-large Seat

John R. Correggio has announced for Revere City Councillor At Large. The following is his announcement:

“I am running for the Revere city Council to provide a voice for the home owners, rent payers, local Revere businesses, for families that have children in our school system, and our senior citizens. As a former U.S Army Reservists, attached to the 373rd General Hospital Division, Boston, I’m concerned about Revere Veterans issues. Such as the pharmacy and the Veterans Clinic at the Chelsea Soldiers Home. My father was a Silver and Bronze star recipient of WWII. As most people know, I’m someone who is concerned with public safety being a former Revere Fire Lieutenant for over 32 years of service. I am the only candidate who can deliver results for public safety issues and help protect the neighborhoods of Revere.

As a former Revere firefighter, I fully understand the need for public safety in regards to mega apartment buildings that seek special permits to build in the middle of our neighborhoods. My years on the Revere School Committee will insure all parents that as a member of the Revere City Council, school budgets will be treated as an investment in education. We need to advance innovations in the learning process in our schools for all Revere students. As a former Revere City Councillor people know me as a results-oriented pragmatist who is guided by common sense. I am a retired Revere Fire Lieutenant, a retired small business owner and will be your Full Time Councillor-at-Large.

I am a committed problem solver, with a passion for the needs of ordinary working families. I am seeking to put our neighborhoods first to stop the increase of traffic that has literally divided our city in two. I am guided by common sense, I have always put kids first, standing for Revere’s investment in education that promotes learning and innovation. We all know we need to expand your tax base but not by destroying our neighborhoods, in doing so.

Never before has your vote for a Revere City Councillor at Large been so important. We are facing decisions that will effect future generations in the proposed 164 acre development of Suffolk Downs.

I will work to fix the broken process that is dividing our city by putting our neighborhoods first.

I would like to publicly thank the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen, Local 3, the Operating Engineers, Local 4, the Boston Carmen Union, Local 589, the Electrical Workers, Local 2222 and the Ironworkers Union, Local 7 for supporting my candidacy for the Revere City Council I will support a Revere Resident Job Agreement and Union Labor Mitigation agreement for that was not supported by the present City Council I respectfully ask you for (1) one of your (5) five votes for the Revere City Council.