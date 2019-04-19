Baker-Polito Administration Announces 13th Annual Park Serve Day Event

State Park clean-up events set for Saturday, April 27

The Baker-Polito Administration announced that the Annual Park Serve Day event will be held on Saturday, April 27, with more than 37 volunteer activities coordinated throughout the Commonwealth with the assistance of several organizations and stakeholders. Created in 2006 as a statewide initiative to encourage a day of volunteerism, Park Serve Day enables the public to partner with state government in an effort to prepare the Commonwealth’s many state parks and beaches for the upcoming spring and summer seasons. Since Park Serve Day began, thousands of individuals have volunteered in an effort to make a difference, such as assisting in cleaning coastlines, clearing trails, picking up litter, planting flowers, and other important tasks.

“Our administration is grateful to the thousands of volunteers who will get outside with friends and neighbors to improve state parks throughout the Commonwealth on Park Serve Day,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “We look forward to working with local officials on a successful 2019 recreational season.”

“We thank the teams of volunteers in state parks across Massachusetts for their dedication and hard work to help get the state park system ready for this year’s season,” said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

Local events will take place between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., though times may vary by location. Additionally, participants are encouraged to reach out to their local state parks to confirm event times and meeting place. Work gloves and equipment necessary to complete various projects will be provided by the DCR; however, if participants choose, they can bring their own gloves or hand tools (personal materials should be clearly marked with the owner’s name and phone number on them). Notably, power tools will not be allowed.

“Park Serve Day is a great way for individuals and families to help prepare the Commonwealth’s parks for the upcoming season,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Matthew Beaton. “Through the efforts of volunteers across the state, our state parks will be ready to welcome the thousands of residents and visitors in the coming months.”

Additionally, drinking water will be supplied at all DCR facilities where Park Serve Day projects have been organized, although participants may wish to bring their own water and/or food. Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes and work clothes, and bring sunscreen and insect repellent. Weather can be unpredictable, so please dress accordingly. Also, all parking fees for volunteers will be waived at locations where Park Serve Day events are taking place.

“Rain or shine, Park Serve Day has become a time-honored tradition for many of the volunteers who participate every year, working shoulder to shoulder with DCR staff to prepare the state parks system for the influx of millions of people who visit every year,” said Department of Conservation and Recreation Commissioner Leo Roy. “Park Serve Day is a great example of the Baker-Polito Administration’s efforts to work collaboratively with the public, advocacy groups, municipalities, and other interested stakeholders to strengthen community bonds and foster strong partnerships.”

To find a Park Serve Day event near you, please review the list below or search the Park Serve Day webpage, where volunteers can register for an event.

Park Serve Day 2019 – Participating Parks:

• Belle Isle Marsh Reservation; East Boston – Meet at the main parking lot at 1339 Bennington Street; 9:00am- 12:00pm.

• Gateway Park (Breakheart Reservation); Lynn – Meet at 820 Boston St; 10:00am-2:00pm.

• Nahant Beach Reservation; Nahant – Meet at Red Rock Park; 9:30am-2:00pm.