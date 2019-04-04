RHS Sports Roundup

RHS athletics set to spring into action

The 2019 spring sports season for Revere High athletic teams swings into high gear this week.

The RHS boys and girls outdoor track & field teams were set to kick off their seasons yesterday (Tuesday) with a meet at Medford.

The Patriot boys and girls lacrosse squads get underway this evening (Wednesday) with a doubleheader on the turf at Harry Della Russo Stadium with the girls hosting Masconomet at 5:30 and the boys meeting Lynnfield at 7:00.

The RHS baseball team will make the short trip to East Boston Saturday morning at 11:00 for opening day festivities.

“We’ve been trying to make the best of things, despite not having a playable field or any consistent practice time outdoors,” said RHS head coach Michael Manning, “but such is the case with spring baseball in the Northeast.”

The 2019 edition of the Patriots will be led by senior captain Matt Cravotta and junior captain E.J. Leone.

Manning will be counting upon Leone and seniors Frank Sims and Dayven Diaz as his principal starting pitchers. Cravotta will be the closer. Junior Kevin DePaula, sophomore Kasey Cummings, and junior Jonathon Murphy also will see some innings on the mound.

Senior John Leone will transition from the outfield to behind the plate. Murphy, junior David Guillama, DePaula, and Cummings all return from last year’s infield.

Cravotta, E.J. Leone, junior Zach Furlong, and senior Brandon Sarmanian return as outfielders.

Newcomers to the varsity for 2019 are junior Josh Laurina, senior Frankie Rodriguez, and senior Alan Giron, who will vie for time and provide depth and may be joined by one or two other players who possibly might crack the varsity roster.

“Last year’s 7-13 record was a major step forward for the program, which had gone 1-19 the two previous years,” noted Manning. “We are hoping to build upon the strides we made last year to compete in the NEC South and qualify for the state tournament.”

A veteran Revere High softball team will open its season this coming Tuesday with a non-league contest at Chelmsford. Coach Joe Ciccarello has 14 girls returning from the varsity squad that concluded last season, led by a trio of seniors, Olivia McManus, Joli Giuliano, and Danielle Dion.

“We’re still trying to figure out all of the pieces,” said Ciccarello, whose Lady Patriots have had a busy spring pre-season with a total of 12 scrimmages in the pre-season.

“We’ll be a scrappy team” added Ciccarello, whose pitchers once again will be McManus and sophomore Adrienna Fusco. “The girls know the game and play it well. It’s just a question of executing to the best of our ability.”

The RHS softball program also will be fielding junior varsity and freshman squads. Lauren Hayes, a member of the 2014 championship team, will be the JV coach, assisted by former teammates Noelle MacDonald and Cassandra DiBella. RHS teacher Bryan McKenna will be the freshman coach.

The RHS boys and girls tennis teams will start their seasons on the holiday on April 15 against Everett.