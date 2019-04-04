Real Estate Giant Has Revere Office Launch Party

Keller Williams Realty (KW), the largest real estate franchise in the United States, by sales volume and units sold, as well as the largest in the world by agent count, has announced the opening of its new office at 8 Pleasant St., Revere.

The announcement came at a launch party March 28 at Antonia’s on the Beach.

Revere real estate agent Gary Ferragamo of the FERRAGAMO Real Estate Group has been with Keller Williams for the past year. He had been encouraging KW to open an office in the city.

“I have been in real estate, coast to coast, for over 20 years and I have never heard of another real estate company that does more or offers more for their agents than KW does,” said Ferragamo. “It is among the world’s leaders in both training and technology.”

Mayor Brian Arrigo welcomed Keller Williams to Revere during his remarks to the large gathering.

“On behalf of the city, I want to say welcome to the Keller Williams family,” said Arrigo.

The mayor said that Ferragamo assisted him and his wife, (Daveen Arrigo) in the purchase of their new home in Revere.

“Gary was the gentleman who helped us find a nice house,” said Arrigo. “I can’t say enough about Gary not only somebody professionally that I had the opportunity to deal with, but from a personal perspective – the fact that he has invested his time and energy in the city. Gary has been a tireless advocate for the city of Revere.”

The mayor also noted the double significance of the date of the launch party for Ferragamo. “It is also his birthday today,” said Arrigo, eliciting applause for Ferragamo, a Point of Pines resident and president of the Point of Pines Beach Association.

Arrigo said he is excited about the transformation of Revere and looks forward to getting input from Keller Williams officials about the city’s master planning process, ‘Next Stop Revere.’

“We offer an incredible community,” said Arrigo. “There is a transformation happening here that is really special. And I’m so lucky and honored to be in the position that I am to help guide the city forward for the next 25-30 years.”

Jason Parisella, operating partner and broker for KW, said the firm’s success locally has been the result of a group effort. “I’m just so grateful to be in business with everybody that is here and believes in Keller Williams,” said Parisella. “I’ll do everything I possibly can to guide the office in the right direction for Keller Williams.”

Ferragamo said he is looking for agents to join the new office.

“I am looking for agents, both existing, seasoned agents, or anyone who wants to become a real estate agent,” he said. “I am excited to show other agents what opportunities KW can offer them, such as keeping 100 percent of their commission.”

(Gary Ferragamo can be reached at [email protected] or by cell phone at 781-223-7771).