Obituaries 04-03-2019

Diane Moschella

Of Saugus

Diane (Hudson) Moschella of Saugus died on March 30.

She was the beloved wife of Carl Moschella, devoted mother of Lisa Hudson of Saugus and Michael Hudson of Salem, cherished grandmother of Matthew and Anastasia Hudson of Saugus and Amanda and Noah Jaynes of Revere and the dear sister of the late Michael Kaminski. She is also survived by many loving nieces and cousins.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Wednesday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to noon followed by a Prayer Service in the funeral home at noon. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Michael Starr

Died tragically

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation at the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway, Revere on Saturday, April 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. for Michael R. Starr who sadly died in a random attack in Everett on March 26 as he was leaving a convenience store. He was only 54 years old.

A Funeral Service will follow the visitation in the funeral home, at 3:15 p.m.

Michael was a lifelong resident of the North Shore. He was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1983. Michael went on to work in the trades, mainly as an apprentice plumber. He was not limited in just one specific area, he possessed a mechanical mind. His aptitude for machinery, carpentry, electrical work and plumbing was his strong suit. Unfortunately, due to his declining health, he became disabled and was no longer able to work.

The loving son of the late Dorothy A. (Snow) Starr Strum and the late Francis W. Starr, Jr. and stepson of Joan Starr, he was the loving brother of William F. Starr and his wife, Debra of Gastonia, N.C., Ellen Murphy and her husband, Michael of Salem, Mass. and Dorothy Nicholas and her husband, Jeff of Hubert, N.C. and stepbrother of John Sousa of Charlotte, N.C., He is also lovingly survived by his longtime companion, Donna Niedzwiecki of Everett and by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Mitchell Tobin

Registered civil engineer for J.F. White Construction

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church on Thursday, March 21 for Mitchell C. Tobin who lost his intense struggle of more than four years with metastatic cancer on Sunday, March 17 at Boston’s Brigham & Women’s Hospital. Services concluded at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett with Military Honors being rendered by the U.S. Navy followed by interment.

Born and raised in Warren, Ohio, he spent eight and a half years in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Persian Gulf War. His commendations, medals and decorations are many: recipient of the Expert Pistol Shot Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (2), National Defense Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Navy “E” Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation, Kuwait Liberation Medal and the Joint Service Achievement Medal. He was discharged as an Operations Specialist, 2nd Class.

He came to Boston in 1998 and graduated from Northeastern University, Class of 2000. After his marriage to his devoted wife, Josephine M. (Filiti) Tobin in August of 2001, they lived in Revere for a short time before moving to West Peabody. Until last fall, he was still doing what he loved most after his family, working as a Registered Civil Engineer for J.F White Construction Co., a position he held for over 20 years.

His hobbies and recreations were intense, such as an overwhelming passion for the game of golf and bowling.

He was the faithful and beloved husband of 18 years to Josephine M. (Filiti) Tobin; adored father to Joseph Michael an Anthony Simone Tobin, both at home; cherished son-in-law of Simone “Sam” and Filippa A. “Phyllis” Filiti and dear brother-in-law to Rosario S. Filiti, all of Revere. He was the devoted son of Anita C. Tobin-Drummond of Warren, OH and the late Michael J. “Mickey” Vucinich and the late Inez Vucinich. He is also lovingly survived by a sister and brother.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Division of Development & the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Winifred Ann Eriksen

Of Revere, formerly of Chelsea

Winifred Ann Eriksen of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, died unexpectedly on March 25. She was 85 years old.

She was the wife of the late Robert J. Eriksen, cherished mother of Robert J. Eriksen, Jr. and his wife, Jean of Weare, NH, Karen E. King and her Husband, Michael and Lynn I. Eriksen, all of Revere; devoted grandmother of Joshua L. Eriksen and ,his companion Tory Hand of Austin, TX., Jon “J.T.” Eriksen and his wife, Kerry and Marissa K. Eriksen, all of Weare, NH, Michael A. King and his wife, Lauren and Stephanie A. King and her fiance’, Manny Amaral, all of Revere. She is also lovingly survived by her six great-grandchildren, Lydia, Sean, Ivan, Deana “D.J.,” Lily and Martin and by many nieces and nephews. She was the dear sister of Robert Wagstaff of Florida, Michael and Bruce Wagstaff, both of California, Robert Wagstaff of Boston and the late Frederick Wagstaff.

Funeral arrangements were by Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the New England Center & Home for Veterans, P.O. Box 845257, Boston, MA 02284-5257.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Dolores Nicholas

Will be dearly missed

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Funeral Mass on Saturday, April 6 in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m. for Dolores (Tata) Nicholas, of Corinth, TX who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 13 at her home surrounded by her immediate family. She was 90 years old.

Dolores, the youngest of six siblings, was born on Dec. 22, 1928 in Auburn, N.Y. to Giovanni and Maria Tata. When Dolores was young, her parents moved to Revere. She attended Revere schools and was a cheerleader and a graduate of Revere High School. She went on to work at Boston City Hospital as a lab technician and for Dr. Eli Freidman, Chief of Pediatrics at Boston City Hospital. During this time, Dolores was also a dance instructor and many people used to watch her while she instructed classes in Latin Dance.

Dolores had dreams of going to Broadway to be a dancer and was also offered a job as a women’s clothing buyer in New York City, but her family discouraged these choices, as neither career was considered proper for a young woman at the time. Still, Dolores was always known for her impeccable taste in both fashion and home decor. Dolores met her future husband, James K. Nicholas, Jr. in September of 1960 at Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire, where they were introduced by mutual friends. On Dec. 2, 1960, James and Dolores were married.

While James served in the Army, the couple lived at Ft. Benning, Ga., Ft. Bragg, North Carolina and Ft. Campbell, Ky. The couple settled in Denton, Texas in 1971 where Dolores fully realized her dream as a wife, mother and full-time homemaker.

When her two daughters were young, she assisted as school nurse at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School for many years. She loved and served her church in many capacities, including CCD teacher.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Maria Tata, and her siblings, Pete Tata, Madaline Occhipinti, Buddy Tata, Malvina Cafarelli, Pat Tata and her two sons, James and Michael. Dolores is survived by her husband of 58 years, James of Corinth; her daughter, Maria Nicholas Martin and son-in-law, Ed Martin of Dallas; her daughter, Claudine Nicholas of Charleston, South Carolina and numerous nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends. She will be dearly missed.

Entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that gifts be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit www.verticcioandsmith.com.

Alec Ernesto Bruzzese

True Boston sports fan, will be sorely missed by all who knew him

Alec Ernesto Bruzzese of Peabody died surrounded by his loving family on March 30.

Alec, also known by many as “Big Al” was a true Boston sports fan. Alec’s caregivers and nurses were a very special part of his short life. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

The beloved son of Thomas and Mary (Cataldo) Bruzzese, he was the dear brother of Emma and Anna Bruzzese, cherished grandson of Ernie and Joyce Bruzzese of Revere and Melvin Markowsky of Peabody and the late Ernestine. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins, including Dorothy and Scott Wlasuk of Peabody, John and Stacey Bruzzese of North Reading and Terese Bruzzese of Woburn.

His Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, April 4 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held today, Wednesday, from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Make-A-Wish America, Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016. For guest book please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Vincent Cammarata Sr.

Retired Revere Board of Health chief agent, dedicated to Revere civic activities, politics and community involvement

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, April 3 from 3 to 8 p.m. in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107) Revere for Vincent F. Cammarata, Sr. who passed on Sunday, March 31 with the comfort and presence of his God and his devoted and faithful family surrounding him. He was 95 years old.

Vincent’s funeral will be conducted from the funeral home, on Thursday, April 4 at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere at 10 a.m. followed by interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Born and raised briefly in South Boston, the family migrated to Toscano Avenue, Revere. Little did Vincent realize that he was home for more than 70 years of the rest of his long and full life within the emerging City of Revere.

He graduated from Revere High School in 1942 and, in February of 1944, joined the U.S. Navy during World War II. He served with honor and dignity (The hallmark of his life) on board the U.S.S. LST 308. On April 15, 1946, he was discharged and released to the abundanza of love that awaited him on Toscano Avenue in Revere. He was discharged at the rank of Ship Fitter-2nd Class and was the recipient of the World War II Victory Medal, European African Middle Eastern Medal with one bronze star, American Area Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Medal and a Commendation by the C.O.

He spoke about his service-time only as of late, perhaps during the last the year of his life. This indeed was another example of the intrinsic humility and dignity that ruled Vincent’s life.

Vincent’s time at Revere’s Board of Health is legendary because of the continued respect that his name invokes. He was brilliant in the management of the countless number of complaints the Board would receive. The late Anna Flynn, Secretary to the Board, of happy remembrance, would often tell of the perfect patience that Vincent would execute in the resolution of the daily drama and problems. His time as a senior code enforcement inspector for the Revere Board of Health spanned over 18 years.

His life was dedicated to civic activities, politics and community involvement. He served as a member of the Revere Park Commission and was on the fund-raising committee for the former Revere Hospital. His life included a term as a Revere School Committeeman from 1960 to 1963. He served a 15-year term with the Revere Conservation Committee, retiring two years ago at the age of 93. Vincent gave to the city of Revere, a 45-year span of service and unparalleled dedication in the field of political and community service.

He was also a very active member of St. Mary’ s Holy Name Society. He maintained a membership as the senior member of the Revere Knights of Columbus #179 for over 40 years. His family were among the founders and builders of the first St. Mary’s, which was then called St. Lucy’s Church. Through the expertise and comradery, with his cousin, Vincent “Sonny” Cammarata, they were able to establish a committee to create and organize the new St. Lucy’s Chapel.

Again, the Cammarata family was instrumental in the establishment of the Pietrapezzia Lodge OSIA, Lodge 491. Pietrapezzia is a village located off the coast of Italy on the island of Sicily from where the Cammarata family immigrated to America.

On July 10, 2004, the love of Vinny’s life, his wife, Lucy M. (Ribaudo), passed unexpectedly. The loss was great to the entire family, but especially to Vinny.

The devoted father of Dr. Salvatore L. Cammarata and his wife, Barbara A. of Lynnfield, John V. Cammarata of Revere, Rosemary S. Pisani and her husband, Paul F. of Lynnfield and Vincent F. Cammarata, Jr. and his wife, Grail of Fairport, N.Y., he was the dear brother of the late Theresa L. Cammarata and Rocco J. Cammarata and his late wife, Antonetta; cherished grandfather to Jason V. Cammarata and his wife, Liz, Paul F. Pisani, Jr. and his wife, Catherine, Erich J. Cammarata, Damian V. Pisani and his wife, Lisa, Anthony P. Pisani and his girlfriend, Vanessa Molle, Sarah E. Cammarata and her boyfriend, Chris Lewis, Tessabella M. Cammarata and Zoe E. Cammarata and beloved great-grandfather, “Pano” to Olivia, Anthony and Gia Pisani. He is also lovingly survived by a proud family of nieces, nephews and cousins. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Colleen Gaeta

35-year Garfield School special needs teacher

Colleen (Cacchiotti) Gaeta of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away unexpectedly on March 30. She was 62 years old.

Colleen was a special needs teacher at the Garfield School in Revere for over 35 years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was the cherished daughter of Thelma (Larson) Cacchiotti and the late Costanzo Cacchiotti; loving sister of Kathleen Landry and her husband, Brian of Burlington and the late Laraine Reed. Colleen adored her nephews, Nicholas and Jason Landry and the late Robert C. Reed. She is also survived by many cousins and friends.

Family and friends will honor Colleen’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere on Thursday, April 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday at 9 a.m., followed by a Service in our Chapel of the Resurrection at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Claire O’Brien

Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. and decorated veteran

Retired Lt. Col. Clare M. O’Brien, a Revere native and a U.S. Air Force veteran of Vietnam, passed away following a long illness on Monday, March 25. She was 89 years old.

Lt. Col. O’Brien lived and was educated in Revere and was a 1948 graduate of the Immaculate Conception High School of Revere. She entered the U.S. Air Force in February of 1956 at the end of the Korean Conflict and served until and through the entire Vietnam Era, completing 20 years of service in February of 1976.

A graduate of the Chelsea Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1952, Lt. Col. O’Brien’s service history and accomplishments were many. She was the recipient of the Bronze Star, Air Force Longevity Service Award, Air Force Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Award, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, among other commendations and achievements. After retirement, she made her home in Falmouth, remaining there until last year (2018).

Clare was the beloved daughter of the late Ret. Revere Fire Lt. Jeremiah R. O’Brien and Eleanor F. (McQueeney) O’Brien; the cherished sister of the late Richard O’Brien and his wife, Margaret Mary O’Brien of Silver Spring, Md., the late William O’Brien and his late wife, Lucille, the late Mary Jane Rainge and her late husband Hugh R. Rainge and John P. O’Brien and his wife, Mary of Norwood. She was the aunt of Eileen M. McLaughlin of Herndon, Va., the late Kathleen O’Brien, John C. O’Brien of Mansfield, Mass., William D. O’Brien of Watertown, NY, Julie O’Brien of Yarmouth, Mass., Beth M. DiBiasi of Windsor Locks, Conn., Elisabeth Rainge of Wayland, Mass., Maryellen St. George of Gainesville, Va., and Kristine R. Gatesman of Acton, Mass. She is also lovingly survived by many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

A Funeral Mass celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Chapel on the campus of the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, Chelsea was immediately followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Catholic Appeal, P.O. Box 9134, Canton, MA 02021-9134.

Arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Maria Moscaritolo

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Maria G. (Carpenito) Moscaritolo of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away peacefully on April 1 surrounded by her loving family.

She was the beloved wife of 80 years to the late Angelo Michele Moscaritolo, loving mother of Vincenzo Moscaritolo and his companion, Lucy Leone as well as his late wife, Teresa of Revere, Teresa Buonopane and her husband, Mario of Medford and Silvana Leno and her husband, Henry of Revere and the dear sister of the late Regina Picariello. She is also survived by six loving grandchildren and six loving great grandchildren.

Family and friends will honor Maria’s life by gathering on Thursday, April 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St. (Orient Heights) East Boston and again at 8:45 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in funeral procession to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St.. Revere for a Funeral Mass in celebration of Maria’s life at 10 a,m. Services will conclude with Maria being laid to rest in the Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, Malden. For more information, visit: www.ruggieromh.com.

Neil Wiener

Husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, scholar and scientist

Neil Irving Wiener died in Los Angeles on March 18. He was 78 years old.

Neil, who was raised in Revere, the son of the late Dr. Harry and Helen Wiener, received a BA from Brandeis University and a PhD in Psychology from New York University. After a post-doctoral year at the University of California San Diego, he joined the Psychology Department at York University, Toronto.

Neil was a dedicated and creative teacher and researcher for more than 40 years, focused on issues related to the biological basis of behaviour. He was knowledgeable about human and animal behaviour, the natural environment, and broad areas of science. Neil was also an avid and eclectic reader, particularly in all aspects of history and loved gardens, art, and music.

His grandchildren gave him great joy. He was a loyal friend and colleague. Conversations with Neil were lively, challenging, and informative. The ocean and swimming had lasting appeal to Neil.

His absence is deeply felt by his wife of 52 years, Myra, his son, Benjamin and daughter-in-law, Monika, his grandchildren, Henry, Isaac, and Josephine, his brother-in-law, Joel Bernstein, his sister and brother-in-law, Judith and Leonard Freedberg and his nephews, Daniel and Andrew.

Friends and family will gather to remember Neil on April 28 in Toronto.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Teaching Garden, Toronto Botanical Garden at torontobotanicalgarden.ca and /or The Wiener Family Charitable Fund at neilwiener.jewishfoundationla.org.