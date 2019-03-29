Emergency Fund for CAPIC Approved

The Revere City Council praised CAPIC Executive Director Robert Repucci after approving a motion by Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto that Mayor Brian Arrigo be requested to establish an emergency fund for the agency that serves Revere, Winthrop, and Chelsea residents.

Zambuto said CAPIC is currently assisting the victims of last week’s fire at a Thornton Street residence.

“As they (CAPIC) do in any situation such as a tragedy like a fire,” said Zambuto. “This is a fund ($60,000 per year) that will be replenished every year. These are the funds that help people that are really in need.”

Several councillors praised Repucci for his leadership of the agency that was founded in 1967.

“I think this is an excellent motion – and I support it wholeheartedly,” said Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo. “We’ve had several recent tragedies whether they be fires or natural disasters. CAPIC has gone above and beyond what the original inception of what supposed to be. They have morphed in to a catch-all for homelessness, tragedies such as fire, people misplaced for other reason. I want to publicly say their executive director Bob Repucci and his very capable staff does their very best to help people in their utmost time of need.”

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna cited strong support of CAPIC’s work in the community.

“When I was a teacher, we had whomeless kids and we didn’t know how to help them, and we called CAPIC and they came through with money and they would find placement,” said McKenna. “When we had the storm in March, 2018, we had five-and-a-half feet of water at Pearl Avenue and 90-year-old woman was displaced for three months. CAPIC came in and they offered their services and this woman had all new services, a furnace, a boiler, and she got back in to her house. So I love this organization.”

Councillor-at-Large Steve Morabito said he agreed with Rizzo’s comment that CAPIC “goes above and beyond.”

“They really do – they really help people maintain self-sufficiency through several programs,” said Morabito. “They also have programs such as crisis intervention with domestic violence. So having a little emergency fund, I think it is a great motion.”

Councillors Ira Novoselsky and John Powers also lauded Repucci.

“I can honestly say that Bob Repucci – pick up the phone and he’s there before you even hang up,” said Novoselsky. “

“I can’t think of anyone in city government or state government who has been more responsive to the needs of people in the City of Revere and area I represent,” said Powers. “Any time I’ve called Bob Repucci, he’ll call back in 15-20 minutes. I can’t think of a better way to spend $60,000 than to give it to Bob Repucci for his programs.”





