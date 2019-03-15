Police Briefs 03-13-2019

Passer-by Thwarts Robbery

A good samaritan foiled a robbery attempt on Malden Street March 4 when a woman walking home was accosted by a man trying to steal her purse.

Around 10:05 p.m. on March 5, the woman got off the bus on Broadway and was headed home via Malden Street. As she turned onto Malden, she noticed a male suspect following her and closing in fast. As he got to her, he grabbed her purse and a struggle ensued.

At that point, a motorist passing by noticed the fracas, stopped her car and got out to yell at the robber.

Stunned, the robber dropped the purse and fled towards Revere Street.

The matter is under investigation. The man was described as being 6-foot tall, light skinned black male with curly hair and long, black facial hair.

Delivery Drivers Targeted

Revere Police are warning delivery businesses that two robberies have targeted food delivery drivers in the last two weeks.

One of the robberies occurred just before midnight on March 3, with the other one occurring on March 4.

In both instances, the drivers were called to Everard Street in Beachmont, and then held up with a knife by two male suspects.

Police are investigating both robberies.

Fake Documents

Revere Police have summonsed an East Boston man for allegedly have fake identification documents, as well as motor vehicle infractions.

On March 8, police stopped the man in Beachmont Square after he made an infraction. The man was not licensed to drive, but produced a license from El Salvador and a Mass ID. After further investigation, it was determined that neither were bonafide.

The man told police they were fake and he had paid a friend to get him the proper ID.

Gerson Gutierrez, 20, of East Boston, was charged with motor vehicle equipment violation, unlicensed operation and two counts of possession of false RMV document.

Rape of Child Allegation

Revere Police were assisted by Chelsea Police on March 7 in the arrest of a man accused of raping a child.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest, and the Chelsea Police were able to arrest the man on March 7 at his Chelsea home.

The incident stems from an investigation by Revere Police.

Wilson Caraballo, 66, of Chelsea, was arrested on one warrant.

Oui Drugs

A Clifton Street man has been charged with his second offense for operating under the influence of drugs.

The man was stopped around 12:35 a.m. on Broadway March 10, after several motor vehicle violations. After a further investigation, it was determined he was under the influence of liquor and also under the influence of drugs – which was his second offense.

Evan Goldney, 33, of 17 Clifton St., was charged with operating with a revoked license, operating under the influence of drugs (second offense), operating under the influence of liquor, operating with a revoked license as a result of being an habitual traffic offender, marked lanes violation and negligent operation.