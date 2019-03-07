Police Briefs 03-06-2019

Police News

Juvenile Joy Ride

A Revere youth has been charged with taking his father’s car for a late-night joy ride on East Mountain Avenue and then crashing it into a parked car.

Police were called to an accident on the street March 1 at 1:22 a.m. Witnesses said the car had hit a parked car and police began to investigate. They found the driver was 16 and didn’t have a license. At that point, the boy’s father arrived on scene and had no idea his son had the car.

The juvenile was summonsed to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and use of a motor vehicle without authority.

Potential Breaking and Entering

Revere Police have summonsed a Revere man for allegedly breaking into vehicle on Roosevelt Street.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 25, police were called by residents who said there were suspicious youths going up and down the street. They were believed to be going into cars.

Officers responded and searched the area and found one youth that fit the description.

After a search of him, they found a large amount of change in his pocket, potentially from the vehicles.

Matthew Forti, 20, of 1028 North Shore Road, was charged with breaking and entering for a misdemeanor and larceny under $1,200.

Robbery of Food Driver

Revere Police are investigating an armed robbery of a food delivery driver in Beachmont on Sunday night.

Around 11:59 p.m., the driver reported that he was called to deliver food to an Endicott Avenue address. When he arrived, he told the customer to come get the food. The customer said he was around the corner and was on his way – to meet him outside.

Suddenly, the man appeared and was brandished a knife. He demanded money from the driver and fled.

The driver met police on Bennington Street and Winthrop Avenue.

The matter is under investigation.

Hit and Run

Revere Police and State Police arrested a Lynn man on Feb. 28 for allegedly hitting a car and trying to flee down Broadway.

Around 11:59 p.m., State Police reported that they observed a car travel into Brown Circle and hit a Toyota Camry. The car then fled down Broadway, and Revere Police were summoned to assist. Police chased the man down Broadway and eventually stopped him.

After an investigation, it was revealed he was intoxicated.

Julio Alexander Sanchez-Monteros, 37, of Lynn, was charged with operating under the influence, leaving the scene, negligent operation and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle.

AG’s office to host events for Consumer Protection Week

In celebration of the 21st annual National Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General Maura Healey announced a series of events designed to help empower and educate Massachusetts residents.

“The AG’s Office advocates for consumers every day, arming them with the tools they need to make informed decisions and protect themselves from bad actors,” said AG Healey. “This month, we will travel throughout the state to meet with consumers, teach them about their rights, and connect them with the resources we have available through our office.”

During National Consumer Protection Week, the AG’s Office will offer consumer education events across the state on topics ranging from consumer awareness, scams, senior consumer rights, and auto laws. A complete list of consumer protection events being held throughout March is available here.

Each year, the AG’s Office provides direct assistance to thousands of consumers across Massachusetts. AG Healey’s Consumer Advocacy & Response Division (CARD) directly assists consumers by answering questions, offering referrals to appropriate organizations or government agencies, working with businesses to resolve disputes, and providing information on other available services and community-based consumer programs.

In 2018, CARD worked on more than 34,000 cases, and either directly or through its partnerships with local con-