Neighborhood Developers to Host Board Leadership Boot Camp

After having a successful debut in Chelsea last year, The Neighborhood Developers (TND) is bringing its Board Leadership Boot Camp to Revere beginning Thursday, March 7 at Revere High School.

Mayor Brian Arrigo and Sen. Joseph Boncore will be the featured speakers at the opening session.

Kyla Alterman, Revere community engagement manager for TND, and Vincente Sanabria, director of community engagement and collective impact, will lead the four Thursday night sessions where members of non-profit organizations and local residents can learn about fundraising, reading a budget, leadership, board functions, governance, and meeting skills.

The last session of Boot Camp will include a networking night with local boards and organizations.

“We did the first Boot Camp in Chelsea and this year we’re having it in Revere,” said Alterman, noting that TND headquarters are on Gerrish Avenue in Chelsea, but there are TND office locations at all of its properties in Revere.

Alterman said more than 50 people attended the Boot Camp in Chelsea. Between 50-60 people are scheduled to participate in the Revere Boot Camp.

“The idea of the Boot Camp is to help train local residents to take a more active role in their community through leadership on non-profits board or in city government,” said Alterman. “The goal is to inspire and also prepare them to seek out those opportunities. We also help connect residents to these opportunities. The purpose is to engage more local participation in non-profits in Revere.”

Other guest speakers at the sessions include former Chelsea City Councillor Matt Frank, TND board member Charlene Bauer of Metro Credit Union, North Suffolk Mental Health CEO Jackie Moore, and TND Lead Financial Coach Anne Auerbach.

Dinner will be provided at 5:45 p.m. leading in to the two-hour sessions that start at 6 p.m. Participation in the Boot Camp is free of charge.