Learn to skate classes starting March 3

New winter Learn-To-Skate classes for children, ages 4 to 18 at the LoConte Rink on Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Medford will start Sunday, March 3 at 1 p.m., for five weeks.

Use hockey, recreational or figure skates. Beginner, intermediate and advanced classes taught. For information and to register, call Bay State Skating School at 781-890-8480 or visit online at www.BayStateSkatingSchool.org.

D & S Group receives ‘c21 quality service pinnacle team award’

James D’Amico, III, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 North East announced today that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recognized D and S Group sales team with the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Team Award.

“The Quality Service Pinnacle Team Award is an integral part of our brand’s commitment to excellence and recognizes D and S Group’s dedication to making each and every client interaction a positive one,” said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC.

The annual award is based on results from the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Survey (QSS) which is e-mailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home. To earn the CENTURY 21 Quality Service Pinnacle Team Award, a sales team must receive completed customer surveys for at least 50 percent of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95 percent or better for two consecutive years.

“D and S Group provides its clients with knowledge and advice related to their real estate transaction and offers them confidence during what may be the most significant purchase of a lifetime,” said James D’Amico, III, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 North East.

D and S Group will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the CENTURY 21 Global Conference.

CENTURY 21 North East is a full-service brokerage located at 16 Pleasant Street.

Fundraiser for Mayor Brian Arrigo on March 5

The Committee to Elect Brian Arrigo invites you to join an evening with Mayor Brian Arrigo on Tuesday, March 5, at 6 p.m.

This fundraiser will take place at Rosaria Restaurant at 190 Main St., in Saugus.

Suggested donations of $250, $500 or $1,000 can be made out to the Committee to Elect Brian Arrigo

Metro Credit Union Launches a Bed for Every Child Initiative

Metro Credit Union announces the launch of a company-wide campaign that will support local organizations serving families with young children who struggle with housing insecurity. The Credit Union encourages employees to “dress down” and wear jeans to work on one Friday each month in exchange for a $5 donation to support a charitable cause. Metro then matches the amount of the pooled donation to be given to a specific charity.

Metro’s 2019 dress down day fundraisers will focus on building beds for children within the Credit Union’s branch communities. Through the generous donations received during the monthly dress down days, and the match provided by Metro, the Credit Union will partner with Coalition for the Homeless and local organizations to deliver beds, a stuffed animal, a book, and bedding for local children. As part of this campaign, Metro will host a build-a-bed event for employees who have volunteered to help construct the beds.

Many families in Massachusetts who experience housing insecurity have young children. A good night’s sleep has a significant impact on a child’s ability to arrive at school ready to learn, and falling behind at school can have negative long-term consequences affecting a student’s education and future. A proven pathway out of homelessness is to ensure children of low-income families receive an education that will enable them to graduate from high school. To do this, children must be provided with the tools they need to succeed, and one of the tools is a bed.

“At the end of the day, a child without a bed will have more obstacles to success. The future of the children in our community is incredibly important to us,” says Charlene Bauer, Chief Development Officer, SVP Advocacy and Outreach. “Metro is proud to employ so many generous people who are excited about this campaign and wish to donate their time and money to this great cause. We look forward to seeing the initiative grow!”

Metro Credit Union is the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, approaching $1.8 billion in assets. Metro provides a full range of financial products to more than 200,000 members in Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Bristol and Worcester counties in Massachusetts, and Rockingham and Hillsborough counties in New Hampshire, as well as to employees of over 1,200 companies through its [email protected] program.

Founded in 1926, Metro currently operates 15 branch offices in Boston, Burlington, Chelsea, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Melrose, Newton, Peabody, Salem, and Tewksbury. Metro is also a Juntos Avanzamos (“Together We Advance”) designated credit union, an honor given to financial institutions for their commitment to serving and empowering Hispanic and immigrant consumers. Learn more at MetroCU.org.