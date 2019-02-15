RHS Sports Roundup

RHS swimmers compete at sectional

A large contingent of members of the Revere High swim team competed at this past weekend’s MIAA Division 1 North sectional meet.

“The kids had a great weekend at sectionals,” said RHS head coach Chris Hill.

On Saturday, the girls’ relay teams recorded season-best times.

The 200 medley relay quartet of Isabella Veraldi, Leila Cesic, Sonia Salazar, and Olivia Windsor touched the final wall in a clocking of 2:07.27. In the 400 free relay, Veraldi, Salazar, and Windsor were joined by Grace Rondon for a finish of 4:15.42.

Cesic also competed as an individual in the 50 and 100 free races.

The boys’ competition was held on Sunday. The quartet of David Del Rio, Ashto Hoang, Andrey Carvalhais, and Jeffery Martinez swam in the 200 medley event. Del Rio, Hoang, and Carvalhais were joined by William Arias in setting a team- best 1:38 in the 200 free relay..

Del Rio also competed in two individual events. He achieved a season-best 2:08.15 in the 200 IM and swam a 58.60 in the 100 back in which he finished 14th overall, a performance that qualified David for the state championship meet this coming weekend.

“David is a great kid,” said Hill. “He is a bright, personable and engaging young man. He is a fantastic teammate who always is willing to help out other swimmers. A lot of our students have never been on a swim team before and there is a big learning curve for them. David is someone I can count on to be a good role model.

“The most impressive thing about David is how hard working he is,” Hill continued. “Swimming involves lap-after-lap. up-and-down in the pool, day-in and day-out. David never misses a practice and swims every single lap. His consistency and dedication to the sport of swimming and to RHS is very impressive and is a huge part of his success.”

RHS hockey team meets Eastie Saturday

Although the Revere High hockey team came out on the short end of a 6-0 decision at Winthrop Saturday, coach Joe Cicarello was pleased with his team’s overall performance.

“Winthrop is the best team in the Northeastern Conference this season,” said Ciccarello, “but we battled them the whole way and kept it close until the final part of the third period.”

Winthrop grabbed a 2-0 lead after the first period and held a 3-0 advantage after two before adding three lamplighters in the closing minutes of the third period.

Ciccarello lauded Patriots Wayne Cintolo and goalie JT Bowdridge (30 saves) for their strong performances against the Vikings.

Revere will play its final three games of the season in the coming week.

The Patriots will make the short trek over to East Boston this Saturday afternoon. Face-off is set for 4:40. Ciccarello and his crew then will make the longer journey to Peabody on Tuesday afternoon of the vacation week for a 5:15 encounter.

The season finale is set for next Saturday afternoon, February 22, when Revere will host Beverly at Cronin Rink. Face-off for that one is set for 5:30.