Obituaries 02-13-2019

Margaret Ambrosino

Longtime hostess at Lighthouse Nursing Care Center

Margaret C. ( Margareci ) Ambrosino of Revere died at Beth Israel Hospital on Feb. 8 at the age of 92.

Margaret worked many years as a hostess at Lighthouse Nursing Care Center.

Born and raised in East Boston to the late Antonio and Lillian (Mossara) Margareci, she was the beloved wife of 64 years to Frederick J. (Retired Lt. RPD); devoted mother of Paul Ambrosino and his wife, Joan of Peabody and Thomas Ambrosino and his partner, Laurie Giardella of Nahant, cherished grandmother of Brianna, Brittany and Alexandra and great-grandmother of Olivia. She was the dear sister of the late Angelina Margareci, Josephine Margareci, and Mary Aufiero and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Immaculate conception Church today, Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leonard Florence Center for Living, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. For guest book, please visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

Peter Catizone

Sales and marketing retiree

Peter D. Catizone of Beach St., Revere passed away on Feb. 6. He was 87 years old.

Born in Boston, the beloved son of the late Maria and Eugenio Catizone, he was a resident of Winthrop and Revere. He enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War reaching the rank of corporal. After his discharge he went on to work in sales and marketing. He spent his last years working with Patriot Packing.

He was the loving father of Gene Catizone and Andréa Catizone, the dear brother of Angelina Lucia Olivia and the late Rosina Hansen.

Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the interment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne of Thursday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.

Arrangements under the direction of the Caggiano-O’Maley-Frazier Funeral Home, Winthrop.

For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to: www.caggianofuneralhome.com.

Joseph Pisani

Retired truck driver

Joseph Pisani of Malden, formerly of Revere, died on Feb. 5 at the age of 91.

Joseph served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II, was a member of the VFW and retired from AMA where he worked for many years as truck driver

He was the devoted father of Joseph F Pisani and his wife, Rhonda and Cheryl M. Pisani, all of Brockton and Angela Pisani of Malden; dear brother of the late Pasquale Pisani and Rose O’Donnell and cherished grandfather of Joseph T. Pisani of Texas.

He was loved by his family and will be sorely missed.

Services with Military Honors were held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. For additional information, visit: www.Buonfiglio.com.

Louis Anthony Dell’Anno

Massport retiree

Louis Anthony Dell’Anno of Revere died on Feb. 7.

Louis was a graduate of Revere High School Class of 1971. He retired from Massport Authority nine years ago with almost 39 years of service. Louis enjoyed spending time with his boys, playing on the floor when they were small. Then teaching them to use tools when they were older, just like his father taught him. He loved working with wood. He loved carving with hand tools. He did many pencil sketches, as many of his work mates can attest to and many of them were the subject of his cartoons. He loved taking his kids camping, fishing and hunting. The annual hunting trip with his father and cousins was a family tradition. Most of all, he was a loving husband and best friend to his wife. He will be greatly missed.

The beloved husband of 44 years to Patricia “Patty” (Rahn), he was the devoted father of Louis Dell’Anno of Revere, and John Dell’Anno of Medford, cherished grandfather of Quinn and her mother, Cristan Dell’Anno of Saugus, dear brother of Joanne Tibbetts and her husband, Jack of Middleton, caring brother in law of Ernie Rahn and his wife, Doreen of Billerica and adoring uncle of Melissa Alleruzzo and her husband, Frank of Middleton, Michael Rahn and his wife, Amy and Kaitlin Rahn. He is also survived by many loving friends.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Saturday, Feb. 16, from 2 to 5 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 5 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home, 91 Crest Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

John Gallo

Of Revere, formerly of Italy

John G. Gallo of Revere died on Feb. 10.

Born and raised in Gaeta, Italy to the late Giovanni and Santina (Cavicchio) Gallo, he was the beloved husband of 58 years to Lucy (Rinaldi), devoted father of John Gallo and his wife, Sheri of Tampa, Fla., cherished grandfather of Julia and Sara Gallo and dear brother of Rosa Gallo of Italy, Antonio Gallo and his wife, Maria of Belgium and the late Nunziatina Valente, Maria Toscano, and Damiano Gallo. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

His Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday, Feb. 15 at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Heart Association, 300 Fifth Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or to charity of choice. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Ercolina Abbruzzese

Of Revere

Ercolina “Lina” (Dell’Aquila) Abbruzzese of Revere passed away on Feb. 9 at the age of 89.

She was the beloved wife of the late Salvatore Abbruzzese, devoted mother of Ralph Abbruzzese of Peabody, loving daughter of the late Angelo and Angelina Dell’Aquila; dear sister of the late Amato, Federico, Angelo, Sister Isabella Dell’Aquila, Tomasina D’Bellis, and Vincenzina Dell’Aquila and cherished grandmother of Anthony Raffaele Abbruzzese and Paul Christopher Abruzzese of Danvers.

Her Funeral will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St., Revere on Saturday Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Entombment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any cancer foundation or diabetes foundation in Ercolina’s memory. For guest Book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Adele Mazzone

Retired hair stylist and colorist

Private funeral services will be held for Adele J. (Robinson) Mazzone of Saugus, formerly of Revere and Marblehead, who died on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at the Kaplan Family Hospice of Danvers due to a long and confining illness. She was 74 years old.

Born in Lynn, she was raised and educated in Marblehead and was a graduate of Marblehead High School, Class of 1962. All of her working career was spent as an expert hair stylist and colorist in several North Shore salons.

The family lived in Revere for about 20 years before moving to Saugus two years ago.

She was the beloved and adored wife of 46 years of Paul A. Mazzone, a Revere Public Works Department retiree, and the cherished mother of Robyn D’Apolito and her husband, Stephen of North Reading, Michael T. Bozak of San Antonio, Texas, John B. Bozek and his wife, Sherry of Tewksbury, Nicole M. MacTaggart and her husband, Kevin of Saugus and the late Paul A. Mazzone Jr. She is also lovingly survived by her daughter-in-law, Deanna Mazzone of Dracut, 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was the devoted daughter of the late Byron Robinson and Ruth (O’Dell) Robinson and the dear sister of the late Judy Lang and John Robinson.

Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice House, 78 Liberty St., Danvers, MA 01923. For additional information, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Nicholas Joseph Gigliello, Jr.

Recipient of Karate-Do Association lifetime achievement award

Nicholas Joseph Gigliello, Jr. of Revere, died on Feb. 4 following a long illness. He was 81 years old.

A U.S. Marine Veteran of the Korean Conflict, he was a longtime true and proud member of the 4th Degree Black Belt Yondan Uechi Rye Inter. Karate-Do Assoc. and recipient of their lifetime achievement award, a member of the Boston Chapter Harley Owners Group and Inter. Union of Painters and Allied Trades – Local #402. He was also a former member of the Revere Loyal Order of the Moose #1272.

The husband of the late Bette I. (Davis) Gigliello, he was the devoted father of James Anthony Gigliello and his wife, Donna of Revere, Gina Marie DeBiase of Meredith, N.H., Darlene A. Giello and Annmarie Villante, both of Revere, Christie L. Gigliello of Palm Bay, Fla., and the late Denise Gigliello; dear brother of Rosalie Moccia and her husband, Robert Moccia, Sr. of Saugus, Lucille Gigliello of Revere and the late Paul V. Gigliello and the late Joanne Esposito. He is also lovingly survived by 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Theresa ‘Terry’ Anacki

Former 25-year CNA at Lighthouse Nursing Care Center of Revere

Theresa E. “Terry” (Cunio) Anacki, formerly of Revere, died unexpectedly in Chelsea on Feb. 5. She was 57 years old.

She was a former certified nurse’s assistant at the Lighthouse Nursing Care Center of Revere for over 25 years.

The beloved wife of Michael A. Anacki, she was the cherished mother of Maria E. (Ferragamo) Arrico and her husband, James A. Arrico of Canton, devoted sister of Deborah A. Gold and her husband, David of Lynn, Barbara A. Cunio of Revere, Arthur J. Cunio, II and his wife, Cynthia of Jacksonville, N.C., Pamela M. MacDonald and her husband, Charles of Lynn and Marilyn J. Frederico and her husband, Robert of Quincy. She is also lovingly survived by her surrogate sister-in-law Rosanne M. Millett and her husband, Glenn of Raynham and the late Joseph A. Ferragamo, Jr., Suzanne M. Deslongchamps and Annette M. Donatio. She was the proud daughter of the late Arthur J. and Marilyn J. (Kehoe) Cunio and daughter-in-law to the late Joseph and Annette M. (Russo) Ferragamo. Terry was a very special aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was in Puritan Lawn Memorial Cemetery, West Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s’ Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For additional information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Richard Perry

Longtime member of the former French Naturalization Club in Chelsea and all around Boston sports fan

Richard J. Perry of Revere, formerly of Chelsea, passed away on Monday, Feb. 11 at CHA Cambridge Hospital.

Born and raised in Chelsea, the beloved son of Onzimo and Melvina Perry, Richard attended Chelsea schools. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served honorably during the Korean Conflict. He was discharged in 1956. He was a resident of Chelsea for most of his life and resided in Revere for the past 30 years. He worked for over 30 years as a mail handler at Logan Airport Station in East Boston, retiring in 1997.

Richard enjoyed walks along Revere Beach, home cooking, keeping in touch with family and following their many life events. During his retirement years, he enjoyed following the stock market, keeping a watchful eye on his own mutual funds and retirement accounts from his home computer.

He was a longtime member of the former French Naturalization Club in Chelsea and was an all-around Boston sports fan following the Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Mary E. (Wordell) Perry of Revere. He was the devoted father Steve M. Perry of Revere and John J. Perry and his wife, Rebecca of Beverly; cherished grandfather of Jack, Andrew and Emma Perry and the dear brother of Linda Armstrong of Pelham, N.H.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere on Saturday, Feb. 16 at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friendsare most kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held at the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea on Friday, Feb. 15 from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral home is fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to CHA Foundation, 1493 Cambridge St., Cambridge. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit; www.WelshFuneralHome.com.