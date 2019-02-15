Job Fair for Encore

One of the largest job fairs for a single company will be happening over the next few months and local residents are encouraged to apply for a position.

Encore, Boston Harbor, is seeking to hire 5,000 people to staff the new hotel/casino in Everett that will be opening in June.

We encourage residents who maybe looking to change jobs or are seeking a new job to visit the job fairs that will be held starting next week.

For those interested in checking out the types of jobs available the web site is encorebostonjobs.com.