Arrigo to Deliver State of the City Address Thursday

Mayor Brian Arrigo will deliver the annual State of the City Address on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Susan B. Anthony Middle School Auditorium.

Several dignitaries are expected to be in attendance. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, Speaker of the House Robert A. DeLeo, Rep. RoseLee Vincent, and Sen. Joseph Boncore will be in the audience. City Council President Arthur Guinasso and several of his colleagues will also be on hand.

In his remarks, Arrigo will talk about his administration’s accomplishments across the city and its goals for the future.

“We’re going to give an update of where we’ve been over the last three years,” said Arrigo, who is beginning his fourth year of a four-year term as mayor. “We’re going to talk about some exciting things to come.”

Arrigo will also be recognizing and congratulating special guests in the audience for their hard work over the last couple of years.

The last time Arrigo appeared at a public forum for the presentation of the city’s Master Plan, the event drew a capacity crowd, surprising some, but not the mayor himself.

“I don’t think the size of the crowd necessarily surprised me, but it showed that there was a real demand for that kind of conversation,” said Arrigo. “But we did a lot of work trying to promote it and making sure that people knew that this is an important conversation for the city to have, and it’s going to impact the next 25 years of our city. It was heartening to see so many people there and it energized me to know that so many people care about the next 25 years of the city.”

Arrigo said the city has rolled out a new website for the Master Plan, “Next Stop Revere.”