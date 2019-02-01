Police Briefs 01-30-2019

HIT WOMAN IN MAHONEY CIRCLE

A woman staying at a local hotel was seriously injured when a man allegedly driving drunk plowed over her while she was in a crosswalk on Mahoney Circle on Jan. 19.

Around 7:23 p.m., the woman had been crossing in the circle on the cross walk when the man blew through a light and ran her over – seriously injuring her arm. The woman, who was staying at a local hotel, was taken to MGH in Boston for treatment. She was later released and her injuries were not life-threating.

The man, however, fled the scene.

Police had a plate number to go on, and gave chase.

At North Shore and Wolcott roads, they encountered a driver who flagged them down, saying a man had just hit his car and fled.

Finally police arrived at the man’s residence and moved in for an investigation.

Before they could get to the door, he came out and said he was sorry and hadn’t meant to hit the woman at the circle.

He was determined to be intoxicated after an investigation.

Juan Botero-Berrio, 33, of 21 Highland St., was charged with operating under the influence of liquor with serious injury, unlicensed operation, failure to stop for a pedestrian, leaving the scene of personal injury and two counts of leaving the scene of property damage.

GREAT POLICE WORK ASSISTS MARLBOROUGH

Two alert patrol officers are being credited with bringing in two armed robbers in Revere who had committed their offenses in Marlborough.

On Jan. 23, Marlborough Police reported an armed robbery in their town and put out an all points bulletin to regional police looking for a specific vehicle. Around 11 p.m. on Jan. 23, two patrol officers on top of their game noticed the car in Revere.

They double-checked the BOLO alert and determined it was the car and the suspects. They track one man into the 7-Eleven on North Shore Road and were able to take both men into custody.

Marlborough Police responded and were able to take the men back on charges.

Police in Revere found two pellet replica handguns in the car when they were arrested.

Igor Costa, 20, of Framingham, was courtesy booked for the robbery.

Vinicius Goncalves De Asis, 21, of 136 Campbell Ave., was courtesy booked for the robbery and was charged with possession of a Class B drug and one warrant.

VANDALISM CAUGHT

Neighbors in Oak Island and Police are investigating an incident of vandalism on Jan. 24 on Woodland Road.

Police were told that around 7:40 p.m., a man known to the victims is alleged to have slashed their tires.

The victims had video of the incident and police are investigating.

A summons is likely to be sought for a 47-year-old neighbor who allegedly was caught on video in the act.

UBER OUT

An Uber driver from Natick is being summonsed for assault when he allegedly threw a Revere High School girl out of his vehicle for fear that she might give him a bad review.

On Jan. 18, the student told police that she had ordered an Uber to take her home from Revere High around 2:40 p.m. The driver arrived and picked her up, and then sped out the back parking lot. The girl made a comment about his driving and the fact that he cut through the lot.

Upon hearing her criticism, the driver allegedly told her to get out of the car because he didn’t want a bad review.

The girl refused, and the man allegedly yanked her out by her jacket and left the area.

Brian Matthews, 56, of Natick, is being charged with assault and battery.

Arrest Report

SATURDAY, JAN. 19

Wilmer Salgado-Gonzalez, 33, of Chelsea, was arrested on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Juan Botero-Berrio, 33, of 21 Highland St., was arrested on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury while under the influence of liquor, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident after causing property damage.

MONDAY, JAN. 21

Karen A. Selter, 54, of 69 Campbell Ave., was arrested on a charge of shoplifting.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 23

Vinicius DeAsis Goncalves, 21, of 136 Campbell Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant and on a charge of illegal possession of a Class B controlled narcotic substance.

THURSDAY, JAN. 24

Jayson Dayna Vega-Castro, 18, of 1729 No. Shore Rd., was arrested on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.