Obituaries 01-30-2019

Rita Consolo

Longtime director of group homes

Rita (Palmer) Consolo of Revere, formerly of both Malden and Cambridge, passed away in her home on Sunday, Jan. 27 after a long illness.

The daughter of the late James and Alice (Fitzpatrick) Palmer, Rita was born and raised in Cambridge, where she worked for many years as a director of group homes. She was married to the late Carmello Consolo “Tommy Grebb.” Rita was a dedicated wife and devoted mother to Dawn Fazio and her husband, Leo of Revere, John Varrone of West Roxbury and Frank Consolo of Somerville; the dear sister of the late Peggy Giose, Mary Kelly, Anne Garber, Harriett Hoyle and James Palmer Jr. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, Feb. 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere and again on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 9 a.m. The Funeral Mass celebrating Rita’s life will follow at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

Theresa DeMasi

Of Revere

Theresa (Iagallo) DeMasi of Revere passed away at the age of 90.

She was the beloved wife of the late Sabatino DeMasi, loving mother of Stephen DeMasi of New Hampshire, John DeMasi of Revere, Cheryl Schepici of Lynnfield, and Adriene Breda and her husband, Leo of Everett; dear sister of the late Esther, Clara and Dorothy; adored daughter of the late Luigi and Julia Iagallo; cherished grandmother of Steven-Paul, Amanda Jeanette, Michael, Bobby, Steven and Domenic and caring great-grandmother of Layla and Angelo.

Funeral arrangements were the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzhiemer’s Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Joseph Scimone

Meat Cutter

Joseph P. Scimone of Revere passed away at the age of 33.

A graduate of Curtis Tufts, Class of 2004, Joseph was a meat cutter at Stop & Shop in Sandwich.

He was the beloved only son of Karen R. Scimone and the late Joseph F. (Joe Red) Scimone of Revere and the loving grandson of the late Philip and Joan Scimone and the late James and Gertrude Abruzese.

He is survived by three half-sisters: Jodi Scimone and Joni Scimone, both of Lynn and Gail Scimone of Revere, his special friend, Casey Leon of Malden and by many loving aunts, cousin and friends.

His funeral was held on Tuesday, Jan, 29 at Saint Anthony’s Church in Revere. Entombment was at the Holy Cross Mausoleum, Malden. In lieu of flowers, the Scimone family would like donations made in Joseph’s name to the homeless shelter of your choice. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com

Gloria Ferrante

Proprietor of Armida’s Restaurant of Boston’s North End

Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours today, Wednesday, Jan. 30 from 9 to 11 a.m., in the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), Revere for Gloria S. (Ferullo) Ferrante, a long time Revere resident, who died on Sunday, Jan. 27 at her Revere residence following a long illness. She was 89 years old.

A Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home after the visitation at 11:15 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston.

Gloria was born and raised in Boston’s North End. She was a graduate of Girls High School of Boston, Class of 1947. Immediately after high school, Gloria began working as an international telephone operator for approximately 10 years. On July 29, 1956, she was married and she and her husband, Manny began their life together. The couple moved to Revere, where they raised their family.

In later years, Gloria began her own restaurant “Armida’s” named after her mother. It was located in her old neighborhood in the North End. She owned and operated the business for many years.

She was the matriarch of her family and loved being with them. She was an avid walker and was often seen around the city walking her daily route.

She was the devoted wife for 49 years of the late former Revere School Committeeman and Ret. Lt. Revere Fire Dept. Emmanuel M. “Manny” Ferrante; the loving mother of Revere School Committeeman Michael A. Ferrante and his wife, Ellen of Revere, Joan Daly and her husband, Joseph M. of Hudson, N.H. and Sandra A. Hollingsworth and her husband, David of Knoxville, Tenn.; the adored grandmother of Christopher E. Raicsics of Lowell, Joseph E. Daly of Hudson, N.H., Edward M. Ferrante and Melissa E. Ferrante, both of Revere; dear sister of Frederick Ferullo and Anthony Ferullo, both of Boston, Joseph Ferullo of Revere and the late Alfonso Ferullo, Mary Annese and Lena Crea. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Emanuel M. & Gloria S. Ferrante Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 75, Revere, MA 02151. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Elmire Petit

Retired Revere educator and woman of grace

Elmire M. Petit, beloved daughter of the late Wilfred A. and Regina (Baron) Petit, a retired 40-year language teacher for the City of Revere, died on Jan. 24 following a long illness. She was 98 years old.

Ms. Petit was a woman of grace, a brilliant linguist of five languages and a proud member of the Roman Catholic Church. She was a devotee of the Immaculate Conception Community and a long time lector and Eucharistic Minister for the parish. She was also a member of the Revere Women’s Club and the Retired Revere Teachers’ Association, an alumna of Emmanuel College, Class of 1943 and a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Boston University, Class of 1950.

She was the dear sister of the late Viola R. Petit, cherished cousin to Laurelle Parrotta of Peabody and Dr. Regina Boisclair of Hingham and several other loving cousins, both in the U.S.A. and Canada.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere. Interment was at St. Jean de Baptiste Cemetery, Lynn. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Anthony Romano

Entrepreneur and registered professional engineer

Anthony R. Romano of Dunedin, Fla. and Warren, R.I., formerly of Barrington, R.I., and Revere, Melrose and Longmeadow, Mass., died Sunday, Jan. 13 at Meese Hospital in Florida. He was 89 years old.

Mr. Romano was born in 1929 in Revere, the last of five children to Olympia (Pasquale) and Antonio R. Romano, both of whom immigrated to the US from Italy. He grew up in Revere, assisting his father with the family-owned Romano Hardware Store on Broadway and attended Revere High School.

He earned a BA from Middlebury College in Vermont where he was a member of the DEKE fraternity. He then went on to earn a BS from MIT studying bio-chemistry and civil engineering and did graduate work in structural engineering. He was a registered professional engineer in the state of MA and a member of the MIT alumni council.

He joined the real estate development firm of Cabot, Cabot & Forbes in Boston where among other things he was Project Manager of the Technology Square joint venture in Cambridge. He later became VP of Building Development in Boston which included the development of a 39 story tower at State Street. He also served as a Draftsman in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the General’s Staff, Third Army Headquarters, in Atlanta, Ga. and received a Good Conduct Medal.

After 11 years with Cabot, Cabot & Forbes, Mr. Romano formed his own real estate development company. He was a principal in the development of the 29 story Bay State West office/retail complex in Springfield, MA. He also was a principal in the purchase of The Foundry mill revitalizing project in Providence, R.I. Other projects included apartment complexes in Providence, R.I., Columbus and Augusta, Ga. and Bradenton FL. and senior living projects in Providence, R.I. and Cheshire, Conn. Mr. Romano also invested in several RV parks in Florida.

Mr. Romano enjoyed tennis and skiing trips with his family. He enjoyed sailing and was a member of Barrington Yacht Club, racing alongside his son Jim. He was also an avid golfer and a member of the Rhode Island Country Club as well as St. Andrews in Dunedin, Fla. where he and his family enjoyed many a game. In later life, he enjoyed playing bridge with his friends.

He was pre-deceased by his wife of 51 years, Gloria (Chrystowski) Romano. He is survived by his loving companion, Nancy Oden, his daughter Elizabeth Speed and her husband, Rick of Englewood, FL; two sons, Anthony Romano Jr. and his wife, Mitzi of Cheshire, CT. and James Romano and his wife, Jill of Wenham, MA; his three grandsons: Mark, Scott and Christopher, one granddaughter, Carolyn, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.



Susan DiRosa

Seamstress and longtime Revere Public School Cafeteria employee

Susie (DeSisto) DiRosa of Revere died on Jan. 27.

Susie worked many years as a seamstress in the Garment district and Revere Public Schools Cafeteria Department.

She was the beloved wife of the late Pasquale “Tony,” devoted mother of Suzanne DiRosa of Danvers and the late MaryEllen Lucia; cherished grandmother of Brian and Michael Lucia, great grandmother of Christopher Lucia and the dear sister of the late Joseph DeSisto, and Christie DeSisto. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and her Feline companion Misty.

Her Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Kathleen Contrado

of the North End

Kathleen (Moccia) Contrado of the North End passed away January 26, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Rose (Lanza) Moccia. Loving wife of Francis “Frank” Contrado. Treasured mother of Mark Contrado Sr. of the North End and Paul Contrado of the North End. Cherished grandmother of Mark Contrado Jr. of East Boston and great-grandmother of Mark Contrado III of East Boston. Dear sister of Frances DeVico of the North End, Frank Cieri and his wife Kathy of Wakefield and the late Dorothy DiMeglio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10am in St. Leonard Church, 320 Hanover St., Boston, MA 02113. There are no visiting hours. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Late member of St. Lucy Society. Please omit flowers, donations in Kathy’s memory, may be made to: Frank Contrado, c/o Santander Bank, 287 Hanover St., Boston, MA 02113