New Concession Stand Set for Construction at Griswold Park

The long-awaited concession stand at Griswold Park, home to the Revere Youth Baseball and Softball League (RYBSL) and the Revere High softball team, will open this summer.

The City Council unanimously approved an appropriation Monday night in the amount of $85,000 that will go towards the construction of a concession stand and the extension of the backstop and safety net on all three fields at the park.

Griswold Park has been a big hit in the local youth baseball and softball community since its opening three years ago, but the lack of a concession stand has hampered the league’s fundraising. Ward 6 Councillor Charlie Patch, Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo, and Ward 4 Councillor Patrick Keefe, who coaches in the league, have brought the issue to the forefront at Council meetings.

The new building will also house a storage unit, according to RYBSL President Danny Dacey, who welcomed the news about the concession stand. The building will be centrally located among the three fields, beyond the centerfield fence of the field located closest to Spagnolo Way.

“We used to have a small concession stand (behind home plate at the old field), but we haven’t had a stand for the last three seasons,” said Dacey.

The RYSBL leader said the new concession stand and restroom facilities will allow the league to host New England Regional Cal Ripken Tournaments that attract hundreds of visitors. Proceeds from the regional tournaments go to the league.

Dacey thanked the City Council and Mayor Brian Arrigo for their support of the project. “It looks like a very nice project and we’re looking forward to having a new concession stand at the field,” said Dacey.

Mayor Arrigo said, “This has been a long-standing project that, when completed, will save Revere taxpayers money while furnishing the St. Mary’s ballfield with a modern, full-service concession stand and public accommodation. We look forward now to formally awarding the contract and getting started on the project as soon as the weather permits to that patrons can make use of the new facility before the end of the summer.”