Letter to the Editor

ARE PROJECTS PROTECTED FROM RISING SEA LEVELS

Dear Editor,

As a person with family ties to Winthrop and many fond memories of Winthrop and Revere, it was exciting for me to read about the new life for Suffolk Downs and the new projects underway in Revere. However, I have real concerns about the future of these projects, given recent reports of serious devaluation of properties vulnerable to increased flooding.

The vast majority of scientists now agree that the burning of fossil fuels is responsible for the melting of the polar ice and the rise of sea levels. Our government experts have warned us that we have only 12 years to keep temperatures from warming above 1.5 degrees to avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change Scientists say that we have an urgent need to phase out the use of fossil fuels by 2050

I ask Rep. DeLeo’s constituents in this same geographical region so vulnerable to flooding to urge him to support the bill recently introduced in the Massachusetts House by Representative Balser (HD 1248). This bill provides for an ambitious and feasible transition to clean energy in Massachusetts.

As Speaker of the House, Rep. DeLeo is in a strong position to help bills to pass. It is critical that he step up now to promote all kinds of clean energy so that the coastal communities he represents can have a fighting chance to continue and prosper.

Judy Gitelson

Pittsfield