Police Briefs 01-16-2019

DEATH OF HOMELESS MAN ON COPELAND

The Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the natural causes death of a homeless man in his 30s on Copeland Circle Jan. 5.

The man was apparently living in the middle of the circle in a makeshift living space with blankets, clothing and other items. Police were called to the scene around 4 p.m. when motorists observed a man that was not moving. Officers found the man unresponsive and was ruled dead at the scene. There were no immediate signs of physical trauma, and the man was not identified as there were no suspicious circumstances detected.

ROBBERY AT BEACHMONT

Revere Police are seeking a man that robbed the Dunkin’ in Beachmont Square on Monday, Jan. 7, with a knife.

Around 10 p.m., the man came into the store with his face covered and produced a knife. After robbing the store, he fled the area.

Police did not locate him after a search and an investigation is ongoing.

WANDERING THE STREETS

A Proctor Avenue man was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 13, when he was found wandering in the middle of the Parkway after making several paranoid calls to police.

At 1 p.m., police found the man walking in the middle of the Parkway westbound, and that came after he had called the station several times in the previous 30 minutes. He had told police he was being followed and was worried.

Police tried to engage him as he walked down the busy street, but he refused. Eventually they moved in to arrest him, and that provoked a healthy scuffle.

Raymond DeFranzo, 27, of 92 Proctor Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

FOUND WITH A KNIFE

Police arrested a Mountain Avenue man who was found to be carrying a knife while they were on separate business in a Broadway apartment.

On Jan. 4, police were involved in a call at 604 Broadway when they encountered the man in the apartment.

After a search of his person, they found the knife.

Joseph Dellorfano, 22, of 165 Mountain Ave., was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

BAD PEDI

A unnamed woman allegedly tossed a water bottle at a Mahoney Circle nail technician when she disagreed with the amount she was charged for her salon visit.

Police were called to the salon around 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 12 for an assault that happened previously. The staff told police a woman didn’t agree with her bill, and an argument ensued.

The woman allegedly then tossed a water bottle at the nail technician and left the establishment.

No criminal charges were sought, but the woman was trespassed from the property and cannot come back.

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE…AGAIN

A Lynn man was charged with his second drunk driving charge on Saturday, Jan. 12, when he allegedly was found driving intoxicated on North Shore Road.

Officers spotted the vehicle around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday and made a vehicle stop on the Parkway.

After an investigation, the man was charged with driving under the influence.

Djamal Carlo Iddir, 52, was charged with operating under the influence of liquor (second), negligent operation, and marked lanes violation.

DA ROLLINS CHOOSES CHIEF OF STAFF

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins announced last week that Jennifer Grace Miller will be her Chief of Staff, citing Miller’s broad experience in senior government positions, including stints at twostatewide law enforcement agencies.

Miller’s first day will be Feb. 1.

Miller has most recently served as Counsel to the Massachusetts Senate, where she was the chief legal counsel to 40 senators and approximately 200 staff members. Prior to joining the Senate, Miller was Chief of the Government Bureau in the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office. As Chief, Miller supervised roughly 100 lawyers and staff in three divisions. She previously served as the Bureau’s Deputy Chief and as an assistant attorney general in the Administrative Law Division, focusing primarily on civil appellate work. Among other high-profile litigation, Miller argued the Massachusetts buffer zone case,McCullen v. Coakley, at the United States Supreme Court.

Miller began her public service career as Senior Staff Counsel at the Supreme Judicial Court. She then served as Assistant Solicitor General in the New York Attorney General’s office.

“Jennifer Grace Miller is a smart, dedicated public servant with deep experience managing complex government institutions and sophisticated litigation,” District Attorney Rollins said. “She has worked in all three branches of government and will bring a trusted set of skills and perspective to the District Attorney’s office.”

She also serves as a Commissioner on the Massachusetts Access to Justice Commission.

ARREST Report

MONDAY, JAN. 7

A 16-and a 17-year old juvenile were arrested on a charge of intimidation of a witness.

SATURDAY, JAN. 12

Djamal Carlo Iddir, 52, of Lynn, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor (second offense) and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He also was cited for the civil motor vehicle infraction of a marked lanes violation.

SUNDAY, JAN. 13 Raymond DeFranzo, 27, of 92 Proctor Ave., was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.